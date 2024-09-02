NLE Choppa to perform at Atlanta’s Black Pride Weekend

NLE Choppa, the 21-year-old rapper, is set to take the stage at Atlanta’s Black Pride Weekend this Sunday night, fulfilling a long-held dream. He shared this exciting news in an Instagram video, stirring up conversations about his identity and connection to the LGBTQ community.

Embracing identity and community

In his announcement, NLE Choppa addressed the speculation surrounding his sexuality, stating, “If you’re a person that had something to say about me these last six months regarding if I’m gay or if I’m a f-bomb or if I’m this or if I’m that, well, this might make you a little bit more madder, or make you more infatuated, when trying to come to a conclusion of who I am.” He emphasized his deep understanding and appreciation of himself, affirming that he will be performing at Black Pride to show love to the LGBTQ community.

Acknowledging support from the LGBTQ community

NLE Choppa expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly for the success of his track “Slut Me Out 2.” He stated, “So the same way that they’re pouring love into me is the same way that I’m giving back love.” His performance at Black Pride is a way for him to reciprocate the affection he has received from his fans.

Looking forward to the performance

In a previous tweet, NLE Choppa had expressed his desire to perform at a pride event, saying, “I want to perform ‘Slut Me Out 2’ at a pride event in return of the love yall showed me!!” His upcoming performance is a testament to his commitment to celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

NLE Choppa’s participation in Atlanta’s Black Pride Weekend is not just a performance; it’s a celebration of identity, love and community. As he prepares to take the stage, fans can expect an electrifying show that honors the vibrant spirit of the LGBTQ community.