New pictorial captures the success of Black LGBTQ men

EBANMAN and its CEO, Tom Logan, are working hard to bring much-needed awareness to the success of Black men in the LGBTQ community. EBANMAN just published Representation Matters, a coffee table book that aims to challenge the often one-dimensional narratives that society holds about Black gay men. Sharing multifaceted success stories, Representation Matters seeks to break down stereotypes and encourage readers to see the rich diversity within the community.

Logan spoke to rolling out about the project.

First, tell me a little about yourself and how you got involved with the LGBTQ community.

I describe myself as a connector. My involvement with the LGBTQ community is deeply influenced by the lack of resources and gaps in service for the Black LGBTQ community, as well as by my journey navigating these spaces. I worked in corporate America for over 20 years. Spanning roles from customer service to management I believe my professional background equipped me with the skills and insights necessary to navigate the business world, while my personal experiences fueled my determination to make a difference.

What is EBANMAN’s mission, and what was the idea behind starting the site?

The name EBANMAN was derived from the Adinkra word “EBAN,” which means “fence.” This symbol represents safety, security and love — core values that we wanted to embody within our community. The mission of EBANMAN is a lifestyle brand that showcases the professional lifestyle of Black gay and queer men within the realms of business, travel, arts and entertainment, and community voice. EBANMAN stemmed from a deeply personal place. As I navigated my own journey, I recognized a significant lack of resources, community, and visibility for Black gay men. I often found myself searching for my circle — a supportive network where I could connect with others who shared similar experiences and challenges. I wanted a space where I could not only find resources but also contribute on my own, helping to uplift and empower our community.

Tell us a little about the exciting new coffee table book Representation Matters.

EBANMAN’s latest project, Representation Matters, is an extension of the brand, a curated coffee table book with a dossier of 43 inspiring profiles of Black gay men and one ally from all walks of life in various industries and with diverse life experiences but with a similar narrative that draws them together. The stories are a celebration of our diversity and give a voice to our diverse experiences, and the perspectives shared within these pages are a testament to the resilience, strength, and beauty of our community.

What do you hope readers take away from the book?

Some of the takeaways I hope readers are able to see are a broader spectrum of the community and a different perspective on who we are as a community. Ultimately, I want this book to spark conversations, challenge stereotypes, and inspire empathy and understanding. I hope it encourages readers to reflect on their own perceptions and to see humanity in every individual, regardless of race or sexual orientation. By sharing these stories, I aim to create a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.

For more information about Representation Matters:

http://www.twitter.com/ebanmaninc

http://www.facebook.com/ebanmaninc

http://www.instagram.com/ebanmaninc