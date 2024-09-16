4 conversations to encourage better oral health for your husband or boyfriend

When it comes to taking care of our bodies, oral health is often overlooked, especially by men who may not prioritize dental care as much as they should. If your husband or boyfriend is one of those people who tends to forget about brushing and flossing regularly or doesn’t see the need for routine dental checkups, it’s important to find ways to encourage better oral health. But this conversation doesn’t have to be awkward or nagging. Instead, it can be a thoughtful and supportive way to help him take better care of himself. Here are four impactful conversations that you can have with your husband or boyfriend to promote better oral health.

1. The connection between oral health and overall health

The first step in improving oral care is helping him understand how closely oral health is linked to overall health. It’s not just about preventing cavities or bad breath; neglecting your teeth and gums can lead to more serious issues. Research has shown that poor oral hygiene is connected to heart disease, diabetes and even respiratory infections. In this conversation, take the opportunity to explain how maintaining oral health can help prevent these larger health problems.

How to start the conversation:

“Babe, did you know that not taking care of your teeth could affect more than just your smile? I was reading something that said poor oral health is linked to heart problems and diabetes. I want us both to be healthy for as long as possible, and I think making sure we take good care of our teeth is part of that.”

Appealing to a shared goal of long-term health can create a sense of unity. Framing the conversation around being proactive about both of your health journeys together, rather than just focusing on his shortcomings, shows support instead of criticism.

2. Dental hygiene as a confidence booster

Everyone wants to feel good about themselves, and the appearance of our teeth plays a big role in confidence. Bringing this up can give him a reason to invest more time in brushing and flossing. Many people don’t realize how much of an impact healthy teeth can have on self-esteem. A bright, clean smile can make someone feel more confident in social situations, whether it’s at work, with friends or just in everyday interactions.

How to start the conversation:

“I’ve noticed that when you smile after brushing your teeth, you seem more confident and relaxed. It’s amazing how good dental care can make you feel about yourself. I think we both could benefit from being more consistent with our routine, don’t you think?”

By linking oral care to confidence and well-being, you tap into the emotional side of maintaining a fresh and healthy smile. This could inspire him to take pride in his oral health and recognize how it makes him feel better about himself.

3. Preventing future pain and expenses

It’s easy to put off dental care when there’s no immediate problem, but neglecting it can lead to painful and costly issues down the line. Cavities, gum disease and tooth loss don’t just appear out of nowhere — they’re the result of long-term oral health neglect. A dental emergency — like needing a root canal or tooth extraction — is not only painful but expensive. This conversation can gently remind your husband or boyfriend that taking small steps now will save both pain and money later.

How to start the conversation:

“Hey, I’ve been thinking … I really don’t want either of us to have to deal with painful dental issues in the future. I read that skipping dentist appointments can lead to really expensive procedures. It’s kind of like a small investment now to avoid a big problem later.”

Tapping into his practical side, this conversation can help him see oral health as an investment in the future. It’s not about making him feel bad, but about ensuring he avoids unnecessary pain and expense in the long run.

4. Making oral care a shared routine

One of the easiest ways to encourage someone to improve their oral health is by making it a part of your routine as a couple. When you make brushing and flossing a shared activity, it can create a sense of accountability and fun. You could even turn it into a mini challenge to see who can stick to the routine more consistently or find new ways to make it enjoyable, like trying out new toothbrushes, toothpaste flavors or electric toothbrushes with cool features.

How to start the conversation:

“Let’s make brushing and flossing together a thing. We can try to motivate each other and maybe even see who can go the longest without missing a night. Plus, it’s a simple way to look out for each other’s health.”

The idea of doing something together strengthens your bond and creates a fun, supportive dynamic. It doesn’t feel like a chore when it’s a shared activity, and it reinforces the importance of health in your relationship.

Building healthy habits together

Encouraging your husband or boyfriend to take better care of his oral health doesn’t have to feel like nagging or criticism. With the right conversations, you can motivate him by showing how oral care connects to confidence, long-term health and even your relationship. These discussions open up opportunities to strengthen your bond while promoting better habits. It’s not just about getting him to brush and floss more often — it’s about caring for each other’s well-being, building a foundation for a healthier future, and having a little fun along the way.

Oral health is an essential part of life, and addressing it in a supportive, encouraging way can make a big difference. By focusing on the broader impact of dental care, you can help your partner make meaningful changes that will benefit both of you in the long run.