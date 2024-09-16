Nicki Minaj deep-fried a reporter with a blazing insult after he claimed the rap superstar side-stepped a question about Black unity.

Minaj is notoriously prickly and has engaged in beef with a multiplicity of other rappers, mostly fellow female emcees, throughout the course of her illustrious career. Therefore, no one is surprised that Minaj’s tongue resembled a discharged projectile when an interviewer tried to expose her recently.

The “Moment 4 Life” star was interviewed by DTLR radio host Fadam Got Da Juice when she suggested that Blacks in America are not a monolith.

“Do we have unity amongst human beings? Like, if its eight billion people in the world, imagine thinking all eight billion people gon’ get along with each other,” Minaj elaborated. “I used to be a waitress. It was a bunch of people not getting along in there. I mean, no matter where you go, you’re going to be at odds with people. I think the point, though, is when you get to a place where nothing around you affects what’s inside of you.”

When the interview was posted and an X user named Elliott Wilson congratulated Fadam Got Da Juice on landing an interview with the world-renowned entertainer, the radio show host said Minaj danced around the concept of Black unity.

“She ducked the smoke on the question man. I had to take the shot though,” Da Juice said.

Someone must have shown Minaj the interviewer’s sentiments on Minaj because she breathed fire that scorched the radio show host to a crisp:

“The obsession. Only thing I ducked was his fkng breath. Smelled like a double portion of 4 wings & some french fries, hot A– & ketchup n—-,” she penned for her 28 million X followers.

Fans torch the radio show host for trying Nicki Minaj publicly

Multiple fans noticed that Minaj was side-eyeing host Fadam Got Da Juice at the beginning of the interview. And once Minaj gathered the radio show personality, fans were merciless as they also piled on the insults.