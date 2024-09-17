Compton businesses demand compensation for losses from ‘Not Like Us’ video

On June 22, 2024, Kendrick Lamar filmed his music video for “Not Like Us” in Compton, California, but the shoot has led to significant backlash from local businesses. Many claim they suffered substantial financial losses due to the required shutdowns during the production.

Local businesses demand compensation

Among the affected businesses is Alma’s Place, a soul food restaurant run by Corina Pleasant and her mother, Alma. Pleasant estimates that the restaurant lost between $1,800 and $2,200 on the day of the shoot. This sentiment is echoed by other local business owners who feel blindsided by the lack of communication from city officials regarding the video shoot.

Impact on the community

On the day of the shoot, over 700 people gathered at the courthouse to participate in the video. The influx of attendees led to nearby parking lots being filled, with some even parking on the grass. Unfortunately, businesses like Alma’s Place were unable to operate, resulting in customers from Riverside and Orange County turning away. Pleasant expressed frustration, stating that had she been informed in advance, she could have made alternative arrangements, such as closing for the day or setting up a pop-up tent with a special menu.

Financial struggles of local businesses

Adelfo Antonio Garcia, co-owner of Sunny Express Gourmet Fast Food, reported a loss of around $2,000 that day. He noted that many customers still believe his restaurant is closed on Saturdays, which adds to his frustration as his business struggles to stay afloat.

Compton’s response and future communication

A spokesperson for the City of Compton acknowledged the concerns raised by local businesses, stating that they would work on improving communication regarding film permits in the future. The statement emphasized the importance of small businesses, noting that they are the backbone of the community and that the city aims to support economic growth.

Seeking compensation

Following the video shoot, a City Council meeting was held where business owners requested compensation for their losses. Kathryn Arnold, a producer and entertainment consultant not connected to Lamar, pointed out that while production companies are not legally required to compensate affected businesses, many do so as a gesture of goodwill.

The controversy surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s music video shoot highlights the delicate balance between artistic expression and the economic realities faced by local businesses. As the community navigates this situation, the hope is that better communication and support will emerge to prevent similar issues in the future.