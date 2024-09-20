Best new music this week: GloRilla, Monaleo, Shenseea and more

As summer bids farewell, the music scene is heating up with exciting new releases from some of the most talented artists in the industry. This week, we celebrate the arrival of fresh tracks that are sure to get you moving and grooving. From GloRilla‘s highly anticipated debut to collaborations that promise to be chart-toppers, let’s dive into the best new music that you need to check out.

GloRilla – “Hollon”

First up is GloRilla, who just dropped her new single “Hollon.” This track marks the first release from her eagerly awaited debut album, Glorious. Fans have been buzzing about this project, and “Hollon” is expected to set the tone for what’s to come. You can listen to it HERE.

Kaliii – “Hot Girl Maybach”

Next on the list is the multitalented Kaliii, who released “Hot Girl Maybach.” This track showcases her unique style and flair, making it a must-listen for fans of contemporary hip-hop. Stream the new record HERE.

Monaleo ft. Kaliii – “Flush Em”

In a powerful collaboration, Monaleo teams up with Kaliii for “Flush Em.” This track is part of Monaleo’s upcoming project Throwing Bows, set to release Sept. 27. The synergy between these two artists is palpable, making this track one you won’t want to miss. Check it out HERE.

Lecrae – “Die For The Party”

Hip-hop artist Lecrae has made waves with his new release “Die For The Party.” This track serves as a response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Let The Party Die,” showcasing Lecrae’s lyrical prowess and depth. Hear the song HERE.

ScHoolboy Q – “THANK GOD 4 ME”

Grammy-nominated rapper ScHoolboy Q has unveiled the music video for “THANK GOD 4 ME.” This track is part of his album Blue Lips and reflects his signature style and storytelling. Watch the visual HERE.

MC Lyte – “1 Of 1”

Hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte makes a triumphant return with her new album 1 of 1. This release is a testament to her enduring legacy in the music industry. Listen to it HERE.

Rich Homie Quan – “Song Cry”

Rich Homie Quan’s first posthumous track “Song Cry” has been released. This emotional piece showcases his artistry and resonates with listeners. Check it out HERE.

Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign – “If I Fall”

In an exciting collaboration, Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign have teamed up for “If I Fall,” an anthem for the upcoming film TRANSFORMERS ONE. Watch the official music video HERE.

Future – “Mixtape Pluto”

Rounding out this week’s highlights is Future, who has dropped his first solo project of the year, Mixtape Pluto. This release promises to deliver the signature sound that fans have come to love. Check it out HERE.

This week’s music releases are a testament to the creativity and talent within the industry. From GloRilla’s debut to collaborations that push boundaries, there’s something for everyone. Make sure to check out these tracks and support your favorite artists!