Cardi B fires back at $35K lawsuit over music video mansion rental

Cardi B has vowed to fight a lawsuit she and estranged husband Offset are facing over the rental of a property for their music video.

The owners of the Beverly Hills home have accused the 31-year-old rapper and the 32-year-old former Migos star of not paying for the use of the property for their “Like What (Freestyle)” promo.

After TMZ reported that the pair were being hit by a $35,000 lawsuit for not paying the rental fee, the “WAP” hitmaker has claimed they handed over $10,000 in cash for the 24-hour use of the house, plus “overage fees,” after they allegedly exceeded the time by “one hour.”

“We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day 6 am to 6 am the next morning. We went over by ONE hour which we paid overage fees to the realtor for in March. There were cameras all over and both the realtors and the owners were there the ENTIRE time. I got pics and videos of them on set!” she raged on X.

Cardi insists the owners knew they weren’t just there to film a TikTok video and told them to “iron your best suit” for court.

“Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn’t hear the whole song playing and see how long we were shooting.”

“Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok? The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT B—- I’ll see you in court!!!!” she fumed.

Cardi posted a screenshot of a $4,500 payment she claims she made for the use of the mansion and shared her messages with Offset about the rental to back up her statements.

“AHT AHT AHT not so fast. Receipts below! Don’t make me put my litigation wig on,” she wrote in response to TMZ’s article.