Offset responds to Pooh Shiesty who flirted with his estranged wife, Cardi B

Despite their ongoing divorce proceedings, rap star Offset and his wife, Cardi B, remain legally married. The high-profile couple, who have had a tumultuous relationship, are still bound by law, even though B has filed for divorce.

In the midst of this legal limbo, Offset appeared to take issue with fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty, who lived up to his stage name by publicly flirting with B. The former Migos member seemingly expressed displeasure over the public interaction, signaling that tensions may still be high despite the couple’s pending separation.



Shiesty indicates a crush on B

On Aug. 22, as B spoke to her 165 million followers on Instagram story, Shiesty fired off an unmistakable overture at B in the comments section.

“I’m 5 mins away, baby, open the door,” Shiesty wrote.

This sent social media into a tizzy. Complicating matters is the fact that B is pregnant with her third child with Offset.

Soon after B posted the IG video and Pooh Shiesty took his bold shot at B, Offset responded.

Offset quickly took to X — formerly known as Twitter — and posted a string of laughing emojis, which many fans believe was a direct reference to Pooh Shiesty’s advance.

Meanwhile, B refutes claims that Offset has been aloof when it comes to handling family matters.

“OK, this is getting weird ’cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” she said on X.

B also denies that folks who orbit her world are leaking information to the media.

“Never in my career, no matter what I went through, [have] I had friends or family go to the media. Sooo, I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine,” B wrote on X.

Fans disapprove of Shiesty flirting with B

Fans are giving Shiesty the side-eye because B and Offset are still legal spouses and view this as disrespectful to Offset.

“Shiesty that’s my dog, the pooh I know is really shiesty 😂,” one fan said on DJ Akademik’s IG page.

“There are millions and millions of women in the world, and that’s the one Pooh wants? What a shame,” a second person chided.

A third person said they don’t find humor in this.

“Ain’t nothing funny about that that n—- want your girl 😂😂😂😂😂,” they stated.