Offset responds to Pooh Shiesty who flirted with his estranged wife, Cardi B

Shiesty indicates a crush on B
On Aug. 22, as B spoke to her 165 million followers on Instagram story, Shiesty fired off an unmistakable overture at B in the comments section.
“I’m 5 mins away, baby, open the door,” Shiesty wrote.
This sent social media into a tizzy. Complicating matters is the fact that B is pregnant with her third child with Offset.
Soon after B posted the IG video and Pooh Shiesty took his bold shot at B, Offset responded.
Offset quickly took to X — formerly known as Twitter — and posted a string of laughing emojis, which many fans believe was a direct reference to Pooh Shiesty’s advance.
Meanwhile, B refutes claims that Offset has been aloof when it comes to handling family matters.
“OK, this is getting weird ’cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids,” she said on X.
B also denies that folks who orbit her world are leaking information to the media.
“Never in my career, no matter what I went through, [have] I had friends or family go to the media. Sooo, I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine,” B wrote on X.
Fans disapprove of Shiesty flirting with B
Fans are giving Shiesty the side-eye because B and Offset are still legal spouses and view this as disrespectful to Offset.
“Shiesty that’s my dog, the pooh I know is really shiesty 😂,” one fan said on DJ Akademik’s IG page.
“There are millions and millions of women in the world, and that’s the one Pooh wants? What a shame,” a second person chided.
A third person said they don’t find humor in this.
“Ain’t nothing funny about that that n—- want your girl 😂😂😂😂😂,” they stated.