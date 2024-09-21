In a world where celebrity relationships often make headlines, the romance between Jennifer Hudson and Common has captured the hearts of fans. Recently, Hudson confirmed that the couple, who have been together for nearly two years, are still going strong, dispelling rumors of a split that had circulated over the past month.

Jennifer Hudson’s candid conversation

As Hudson prepares for the launch of season 3 of her daytime talk show, she sat down with “Extra” reporter Terri Seymour for an intimate chat. During their conversation, Hudson opened up about her relationship with Common, revealing that they are collaborating on a Christmas song for her upcoming album. This collaboration has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the couple’s musical chemistry unfold.

Two personalities, one love

In a light-hearted moment, Hudson referred to Common by his middle name, Rashid, highlighting the contrast between his public persona and their private life. “Whew! Okay Rashid and Common are two different people,” she said, explaining that while Rashid is sweet and lovable, the artist Common brings a different energy. “It’s like oooh, chile, where did Rashid go?” she joked, acknowledging Common’s musical genius and calling him the “King of words.” Despite the challenges of working together on their Christmas track, Hudson expressed her joy in collaborating musically with Common.

Fans’ reactions and support

Fans have shown overwhelming support for the couple, with many commenting on Hudson’s radiant demeanor when discussing Common. One fan remarked, “I love how she was blushing when she was talking about her man Common,” while another celebrated their relationship, calling it a “match made in heaven.” The couple’s chemistry is palpable, and their shared Chicago roots have only deepened their connection.

The evolution of their relationship

Rumors of Hudson and Common’s romance began in 2022, when they were spotted together after working on the film “Breathe.” Since then, they have navigated the public eye, often dodging questions about their relationship status. Fans have expressed concern over their past relationships, particularly noting that Common has never proposed to any of his previous partners, including notable figures like Serena Williams and Erykah Badu. Hudson, on the other hand, was previously engaged to David Otunga, the father of her son.

Setting the record straight

In early 2024, Hudson and Common finally confirmed their relationship on her show, with Common speaking fondly of Hudson without directly naming her. He described her as one of the most beautiful people he has met, emphasizing her intelligence and talent. Hudson reciprocated by stating, “I’m dating this brother and I am very happy,” solidifying their bond in front of their audience.

Addressing breakup rumors

Despite their efforts to keep their relationship private, concerns about a potential breakup arose when Common attended the Democratic National Convention without Hudson. However, Hudson eased fans’ worries by sharing a recent studio photo featuring Common, indicating that they were still working together on music.

New music on the horizon

As for Hudson’s upcoming holiday album, titled “The Gift of Love,” it is set to release on Oct. 18, marking her first new music in a decade. Common features on the eleventh track, which he named “Almost Christmas.” Hudson expressed excitement about their collaboration, stating, “It’s fun to venture together musically.” This album is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to hear the couple’s creative synergy.