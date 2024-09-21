Dana Elaine Owens, widely recognized as Queen Latifah, is embarking on an exciting new project that will bring her life story to the big screen. In collaboration with Will Smith, Latifah is set to develop a feature film that promises to capture her remarkable journey in the entertainment industry.

On Thursday, HarbourView Equity Partners revealed via an Instagram post plans to produce a series of hip-hop biopics, starting with the story of Queen Latifah. The post expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and emphasized their excitement to work with key teams on this initiative, which highlights the growing interest in sharing the stories of influential figures in hip-hop culture.

A collaborative effort

The biopic will be produced in partnership with Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment, alongside Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Smith serving as producer for this highly anticipated project. In a joint statement, Latifah and her partner Compere emphasized the profound impact of hip-hop on their lives and careers, noting that hip-hop has shaped each of them and its influence extends beyond music to leave a lasting impression on culture and society. Latifah also expressed her excitement about collaborating with friends and colleagues who share a deep understanding of the stories they aim to tell.

Queen Latifah: A multifaceted talent

Queen Latifah, a proud native of Newark, N.J., first made her mark in the entertainment industry as a rapper in 1989 with her debut album, All Hail the Queen. She quickly transitioned into acting, with notable roles in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever and the cult classic Set It Off. Latifah also starred in the beloved sitcom “Living Single,” which aired from 1993 to 1998. Over her illustrious career, she has released seven studio albums, including a celebrated jazz album, and has received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a Grammy Award. Currently, she stars in CBS’s “The Equalizer,” which has been airing since 2021.

Experience in biopics

Both Latifah and Smith have extensive experience in biopics. Latifah portrayed the legendary jazz singer Bessie Smith in HBO’s biopic Bessie, while Will Smith has taken on iconic roles, including Muhammad Ali in Ali and Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness. Their combined experience in this genre promises to bring authenticity and depth to the storytelling.

Will Smith’s vision

In a statement, Will Smith expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special.” He highlighted the importance of showcasing the incredible stories of artists and icons, stating, “There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years.”

Looking ahead

As the project develops, fans of Latifah and hip-hop culture can look forward to an inspiring portrayal of her life and career. The collaboration between Latifah, Smith, and their respective teams promises to deliver a powerful narrative that resonates with audiences, particularly within the African American community.