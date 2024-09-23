Al B. Sure! reacts to 2022 coma, demands probe into Kim Porter’s death

R&B star Al B. Sure! finds it amusing that the narrative surrounding him and his near-fatal coma in 2022 has flipped completely. Folks who were initially calling him “crazy” are suddenly validating him for his previous pronouncements about his near-fatal illness.

Al B., 56, who rocketed to stardom in the late 1980s, spoke to his 650K Instagram followers regarding the veritable volcano that erupted when Diddy was indicted and subsequently confined in a dangerous and disreputable Brooklyn jail without bail.

Al B. Sure! spoke cryptically to his fans about Diddy

Last week, Diddy, 54, was charged with three felonies — sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution — by the U.S. Department of Justice in relation to his infamous and debaucherous “Freak Off” parties and other alleged transgressions.

There were subtle insinuations made by Al B. that Diddy was somehow involved in his coma in 2022. At the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles in April 2024, Sure! made cryptic statements without mentioning Diddy.

“And you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma; you’re really going to need to call Homeland Security,” he said. Just days earlier, Diddy’s palatial estates in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security.

Al B. Sure! doesn’t seem bitter that fans called him ‘crazy’

Fast forward to today, Al B. spoke to his IG followers about that previous statement without revealing specifics.

“You know what’s great about my life right now? All I do is stay in prayer and meditation. Prayer and meditation for the young people, they come first,” he said in the IG video.

“Please understand very carefully, there is zero woo-sah moments. Me talking about situations for more than a decade and a half, and then all of a sudden, everybody woke up like, ‘whoa, yo, we thought you were crazy’,” he continued.

Al B. was being facetious when he admitted, “I am crazy,” and then continued, saying, “But what I am not is a liar. That I’m not. All I did was give the science, and I was ignored, laughed at, ridiculed, whatever, but that’s okay, my God is so much bigger, my God got me.”