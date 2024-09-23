Alabama A&M, Tennessee State University crowned HBCU National Tennis champions

In an exciting display of athletic prowess, the Alabama A&M women’s tennis team and the Tennessee State University men’s tennis team emerged victorious at the 23rd annual HBCU National Tennis Championships held at the South Fulton Tennis Center in Georgia from Sept. 14 to 16, 2024. This prestigious tournament showcased the talents of over 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, bringing together more than 250 players competing in both singles and doubles matches.

Alabama A&M women’s team makes history

The Alabama A&M women’s team clinched their first-ever national championship title by scoring an impressive 84 points, outpacing their competitors. This victory marks a significant milestone for the team, highlighting their dedication and hard work throughout the season. Following closely behind, Hampton University’s women’s team secured second place with 73 points, while North Carolina Central University rounded out the top three with 57 points.

Tennessee State University men’s team repeats as champions

On the men’s side, Tennessee State University successfully defended their title, tying with Hampton University but emerging victorious based on tie-breaking rules. Both teams scored 87 points, but Tennessee State’s head-to-head performance, with three wins against two losses, gave them the edge. This repeat championship underscores the strength and consistency of Tennessee State’s tennis program.

Overview of the HBCU National Tennis Championships

The HBCU National Tennis Championships serve as a platform for HBCUs to compete at a national level, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship among participating institutions. The tournament is open to all HBCUs, allowing schools to showcase their talent and strive for excellence in collegiate tennis.

According to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), the event not only highlights the competitive nature of HBCU tennis but also provides an opportunity for student-athletes to gain recognition and potentially advance their careers in the sport. The tournament features a mix of singles and doubles matches, ensuring a comprehensive test of skill for all participants.

Final standings and highlights

Here are the final standings from the tournament:

Women’s team standings

1. Alabama A&M University – 84 points

2. Hampton University – 73 points

3. North Carolina Central University – 57 points

4. Morgan State University – 55 points

5. Tennessee State University – 55 points

6. Alabama State University – 54 points

7. Jackson State University – 46 points

8. Florida A&M University – 44 points

9. Shaw University – 32 points

10. Delaware State University – 30 points

11. Xavier University of Louisiana – 29 points

12. Tuskegee University – 21 points

13. Albany State University – 15 points

14. Alcorn State University – 11 points

15. Clark-Atlanta University – 10 points

16. Spring Hill College – 8 points

17. Benedict College – 8 points

18. Southern University – 7 points

19. Bethune-Cookman University – 2 points

20. LeMoyne-Owen College – 0 points

Men’s team standings

1. Tennessee State University – 87 points (H2H vs. ASU: 3-2)

2. Alabama State University – 87 points

3. North Carolina Central University – 82 points

4. Jackson State University – 57 points

5. Hampton University – 39 points

6. Morgan State University – 39 points

7. Alabama A&M University – 83 points

8. Spring Hill College – 23 points

9. Tuskegee University – 21 points

10. Shaw University – 17 points

11. Alcorn State University – 15 points

12. Benedict College – 12 points

13. Xavier University of Louisiana – 10 points

14. Southern University – 6 points

15. LeMoyne-Owen College – 0 points

The HBCU National Tennis Championships not only celebrate the athletic achievements of these institutions but also promote the importance of sports within the HBCU community. As Alabama A&M and Tennessee State University bask in their well-deserved victories, the future of HBCU tennis looks bright, inspiring the next generation of athletes to strive for greatness.