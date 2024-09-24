Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks expands to Orlando, Florida

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is making waves in Orlando, Florida, with an ambitious expansion plan that includes a partnership with the NBA’s Orlando Magic and the opening of two new locations at Camping World Stadium. This move marks a significant milestone for the popular restaurant chain, known for its award-winning Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks.

Power moves in Orlando

Recently, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks announced its latest venture via Instagram, revealing the exciting news of its new locations at Camping World Stadium. Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave’s, emphasized that this expansion is not just about opening new restaurants; it’s about creating a culinary experience that resonates with the vibrant sports community in Florida.

A taste of Philadelphia in Florida

The new concession stands at Camping World Stadium will allow fans to enjoy Big Dave’s famous cheesesteaks during major events. The stadium, which has a capacity of 65,000, will serve as a prime location for introducing these beloved flavors to a broader audience.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks aims to elevate the stadium dining experience, ensuring that fans can indulge in delicious food while enjoying their favorite sports events. The first major events at the stadium will kick off on Nov. 18, followed by the Florida Blue Florida Classic on Nov. 23, the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28, and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Additionally, the NFL Pro Bowl Games will take place on Feb. 2, 2025, providing ample opportunities for fans to savor Big Dave’s offerings.

Expansion plans and legacy building

In addition to the new stadium locations, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is preparing to open 10 new locations in central Florida over the next six months. This strategic expansion is spearheaded by former PepsiCo executive Derek Lewis, who has played a crucial role in acquiring Florida’s first 10 Big Dave’s franchises.

Hayes, who launched the original Big Dave’s in 2016 in Dunwoody, Georgia, at a small gas station called Dave’s Philly Water Ice, has seen his brand grow significantly. Currently, Big Dave’s operates six locations, including one in North Carolina and five in Georgia, with a concession stand at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Creating a culinary experience

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is committed to more than just serving food; it aims to create a culinary experience that connects with the community. This sentiment reflects the brand’s dedication to quality and community engagement.

As Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks continues to expand its footprint in Florida, it is set to become a staple in the local sports culture. With its commitment to quality food and community involvement, Big Dave’s is not just a restaurant; it’s a movement that celebrates the flavors of Philadelphia while embracing the spirit of Florida. Fans can look forward to enjoying these delicious cheesesteaks at upcoming events, making their game day experience even more memorable.