New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaking at Gracie Mansion. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)Mayor Eric L. Adams, the second Black mayor of New York City, now faces an unprecedented legal battle as he becomes the first sitting mayor in the city’s modern history to be indicted on federal criminal charges. The exact nature of the charges remains unclear, as the indictment is sealed, but federal prosecutors are expected to announce the details soon.

This indictment arrives after months of ongoing federal investigations into Adams’s inner circle. Just last month, federal agents seized phones from several top city officials, including the police commissioner, Edward A. Caban, and school’s chancellor, David C. Banks, both of whom resigned shortly thereafter. These actions have raised serious doubts about Adams’s ability to effectively lead, with many questioning whether he can continue to serve as mayor under such scrutiny.

Elected in 2021 on a platform to reduce crime and bring professionalism to City Hall, Adams’s tenure has been marked by controversy. His decision to staff top positions with friends and loyalists has drawn criticism, and several of his closest allies have become targets of federal corruption investigations. Amid these growing concerns, Adams has insisted on his innocence and vowed to cooperate with authorities.

The mayor made it clear on Wednesday that he has no plans to step down despite the mounting pressure. “I always knew standing up for New Yorkers would make me a target — and a target I became,” Adams, 64, stated. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.” If Adams does decide to resign, Jumaane Williams, the city’s public advocate, would take over as acting mayor. Governor Kathy Hochul holds the authority to remove him from office, though no such action has been taken so far.

Just yesterday, Adams faced questions about the ongoing federal inquiries. He referred to the investigations as “reviews,” as he often has in the past, but recently acknowledged them as full-fledged investigations. “Whatever information is needed, we’re going to turn over, but we’re going to respect the fact that federal agencies have stated they don’t want us talking on these reviews as they’re taking place. Let me respect that. It’s going to go to process,” he told reporters at City Hall.

These legal troubles come at a critical time for Adams, who is preparing for a re-election campaign next year. With challengers likely to step forward in the wake of the indictment, the mayor’s political future is now uncertain. His administration, already in turmoil from the investigations, has been thrown into further chaos by the indictment, which could diminish his influence and ability to navigate New York’s complex political landscape.