Akris and the Kennedy Center celebrate creativity and confidence

In the heart of Washington, D.C., the Akris Boutique in City Center transformed into a vibrant hub of inspiration as it hosted Cocktails and Conversations, featuring Kimberly J. Cooper, the senior vice president of marketing at the Kennedy Center. The event was moderated by Chloe Dulce Louvouenzo, a senior creative strategist at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This exclusive gathering, held in collaboration with the Kennedy Center, showcased the latest luxurious collections from the global fashion house Akris and a powerful narrative of empowerment, mentorship, and self-discovery.

As guests arrived, Akris was buzzing with energy. The boutique’s sleek, modern design provided a fitting backdrop to an evening centered on style and substance. Guests were treated to expertly crafted cocktails and mingled among the racks of elegant designs for which the brand is renowned. More than just a fashion showcase, the evening promised an insightful dialogue about career, empowerment, and community impact.

Cooper took center stage and shared her remarkable journey, which resonated deeply with the audience. Raised by educators, her upbringing laid the foundation for a strong work ethic and a commitment to leadership. She attended Howard University, a renowned institution for fostering Black excellence and pride, where she graduated and began her journey into the corporate world. However, her professional story started even earlier—at just 17, Cooper boldly walked into the front desk of the esteemed Black-owned advertising agency, Carol H. Williams, looking for an opportunity. Her confidence, ambition, and drive paved the way for a successful career in marketing.

During Cocktails and Conversations, Cooper delved into her unique challenges as a woman in male-dominated spaces and how those experiences shaped her career. When asked about how she navigates presence, posture, and voice in such environments, Cooper reflected thoughtfully, “I think that’s a really good question, and I have to be honest—I don’t take for granted the privilege that I have now, being an SVP of marketing with the voice and platform that I do. But when I started out, the 17-year-old me working at Carolyn Williams was vibrant, daring, and doing all the things because she gave me that space. After I graduated from Howard and entered corporate, corporate life muted that spirit. I felt it a lot. Corporate dampened my spirit.”

The event was not just about Cooper’s rise to a senior marketing role; it was also a celebration of mentorship and community engagement. Cooper emphasized the importance of investing time in youth, particularly through organizations like Jack and Jill of America, where she serves as vice president of the Loudoun County chapter. Her dedication to mentorship extends to her involvement with ROX (Ruling Our eXperiences), a nonprofit focused on empowering young girls to develop confidence, resilience, and leadership skills.

The synergy between high fashion and meaningful conversations was clear throughout the evening. Akris, known for its elegant designs and craftsmanship, mirrors the essence of Cooper’s journey—the pursuit of excellence and the drive to inspire. The fashion house, celebrated for minimalist yet powerful designs, was the perfect backdrop for discussions on empowerment, self-expression, and community building. Each piece from Akris on display represented not just luxury but a reflection of the elegance, confidence, and strength embodied by Cooper.

As Cocktails and Conversations unfolded, it became evident that the event was about more than just fashion—it was about finding the intersection between style and social impact. Cooper’s story, framed by Akris’ high-fashion setting, demonstrated how true luxury extends beyond designer pieces and high-end accessories; it is found in the narratives we share and the communities we uplift.

The event concluded with a sense of unity and empowerment, leaving guests with more than just fashion inspiration. It was an evening of self-reflection, connection, and a call to action to support one another in professional and personal journeys. Akris and Kimberly J. Cooper exemplify an ethos that blends style and substance seamlessly, proving that leadership is not just about titles but about the ability to inspire, mentor, and make a difference in the world.