Polo: A pathway for African Americans to live their ancestors’ wildest dreams

The excitement was palpable at the Sunset Polo Fall Ball held at the Twilight Polo Club in Middleburg, VA. This vibrant event showcased not only the thrilling athleticism of polo but also underscored the sport’s potential as a transformative opportunity for African Americans to connect with their heritage and pursue their dreams. While polo season may have concluded, the funds raised during this event will significantly benefit the We Will Survive Cancer organization, a charity dedicated to supporting families affected by cancer diagnoses. “We Will Survive Cancer is so grateful for the International Polo Tour, Josh Norman and the community’s generosity and support,” said Gayela Bynum, founder and chairman of the board, We Will Survive Cancer. “The event was a tremendous success.”

The lively atmosphere was enhanced by the presence of NFL stars like Josh Norman, a celebrated cornerback known for his time with the Washington Commanders and the Buffalo Bills, and former NFL player Tim Johnson from the Baltimore Ravens. Norman joined forces with the International Polo Tour® and its dynamic founder/captain, Tareq Salahi, embodying a spirit of camaraderie and competition.

The evening started with an exhilarating celebrity opener, where Norman faced off against Salahi. Salahi praised Norman as “a natural,” noting that he demonstrated “nearly 100% accuracy” during their practice session. In a thrilling match, Salahi’s International Polo Team narrowly clinched victory by just one point, and Norman was honored to receive the International Polo Tour We Will Survive Cancer Angel Award afterward. “I had a great time! It was an enjoyable event, and my experience was first class,” said Norman. “Never before have I played polo in my life. I checked that off my bucket list—so it seems I found a new hobby… Now let’s go beat cancer with the mallet!”

However, Norman’s experience also highlighted a critical issue: the underrepresentation of African Americans in equestrian sports. According to the United States Equestrian Federation, only about 0.5% of registered horseback riders identify as Black. In the world of polo, the numbers are even more striking, with only a handful of known professional players, such as Daymar Rosser, Kareem Rosser, Shariah Harris, and Malachi Lyles.

Polo, with its rich traditions and global appeal, offers a unique opportunity for African Americans to reclaim a historically exclusive space. Access challenges—such as the need for horses, training, and travel—can be daunting, but events like the Sunset Polo Fall Ball serve as vital platforms to inspire participation and foster community support.

As the evening wrapped up, it was clear that this wonderful sport, filled with talented players and a spirit of unity, is a pathway for African Americans to engage in a thrilling pastime and live out their ancestors’ wildest dreams. They can break barriers, build legacies, and create lasting change through sports like polo.