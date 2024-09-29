For too long, the myth has persisted that soccer isn’t a sport embraced by Black people. But if you were in the stands at Audi Field on Saturday night, you witnessed that narrative shattered. The match between D.C. United and the Columbus Crew wasn’t just another MLS game—it was a celebration of the global game, the diversity of its players, and the passionate Black fans who turned out in full force.

In a thrilling 2-2 draw, D.C. United’s Christian Benteke, one of the biggest names in the sport, once again proved why he’s one of the league’s top players. His two goals, including a dramatic 81st-minute equalizer, salvaged a point for a struggling D.C. United side. Despite the team’s rocky season, Benteke’s excellence has been undeniable, and Saturday was no different as he reached the 21-goal mark for the season.

The pre-game energy set the tone for a night of celebration. From the beats of the DJ spinning crowd favorites to the Black athlete captains leading both teams, the game was a tapestry of cultures coming together. It’s no surprise, given soccer’s global appeal, that D.C. United’s fanbase is as diverse as its lineup, with Benteke, hailing from Congo via Belgium, standing tall as one of the sport’s most prominent stars.

The first half saw Columbus controlling much of the possession, but it was Benteke who capitalized on D.C. United’s counterattack. In the 30th minute, Theodore Ku-DiPietro slid pass through the defense, and Benteke’s smooth, calm finish put D.C. United up 1-0. The crowd erupted, and Benteke celebrated in front of the vibrant sea of fans.

Among the crowd were families like J. Baggett and Vera Ngowe, a stylish Black couple whose love for D.C. United was clear in their matching team jerseys. “My whole family loves soccer,”Vera said with pride. Her D.C. United “Drip” was unmatched, a clear testament to the rising Black soccer culture in the city. Nearby, Ive, a mother whose daughter plays soccer, was all smiles. “I didn’t grow up with the sport, but now I’m all in,” she said, reflecting the growing interest in soccer within the Black community.

By halftime, D.C. United held a narrow 1-0 lead, but Columbus came out swinging after the break. In just minutes, Cucho Hernandez leveled the match with a powerful shot, followed by Jacen Russell-Rowe’s goal in the 57th minute, putting the Crew ahead. It felt like momentum had fully swung to Columbus, a team fighting to maintain their third-place position in the Eastern Conference.

But Benteke wasn’t done. In the 81st minute, with D.C. United pressing hard, Gabriel Piranidelivered a perfect pass, and Benteke’s poise under pressure was on full display. His second goal of the night brought the stadium to life again, securing a much-needed point for D.C. United and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

As the match ended 2-2, fans left the stadium buzzing, not just about the goals but about what this game represented—a reminder that soccer’s future is brighter than ever in the U.S., and Black athletes and fans are a major part of that growth. Ethan Afolabi, a 13-year-old player being scouted by MLS teams, was among those in the crowd. “I’ve always loved the game,”his father said proudly, while young Ethan’s eyes gleamed with the dream of one-day playing on the same field as Benteke.

D.C. United may sit in 13th place with only three games left in the season, but this night was more than just a battle for points. It was a celebration of the global reach of soccer and its power to unite people of all backgrounds. With players like Benteke leading the way, the myth that Black people don’t love soccer continues to crumble.

Final score: D.C. United 2, Columbus Crew 2.