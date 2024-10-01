Boosie apologizes to his gay daughter

A contrite Boosie Badazz is now seeking forgiveness for saying he doesn’t want his gay daughter, Iviona “Poison Ivi” Hatch, at his house with her girlfriend for fear she will “contaminate” his other daughters.

Iviona finally lashed out at her father, the Baton Rouge-born rhymer named Torrance Hatch Jr., after he went off about his daughter during an interview with rapper Yung Miami of City Girls.

“She still can’t bring her situation to our house. My daughter is grown,” Boosie said while speaking on Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please!” live podcast. “Because I don’t want her to contaminate the other … It’s a generation we’re raising. I don’t want her to contaminate her six, seven other sisters who look up to her.”

As the audience moaned audibly in the background, Boosie continued on his diatribe against his daughter and said resolutely he wants his other daughters to remain heterosexual.

“I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way,” Boosie continued.

After two years of silence about her father’s hurtful words, Poison Ivi felt compelled to address Boosie on her Instagram platform.

“If the world really knew all the things and the hurtful things you told me before and I forgave, you wouldn’t even understand,” she said on her Instagram video. “And no matter how you feel? At the end of the day, n—- I’m yo blood. I am your daughter. And me, I feel like I done been through the most with you. And every time, I turn around, it’s like you bashin’ me. And it’s like, the whole world can go against you, but as a woman, since I been a lil girl, I never would go against you. And I think, I’m really fed up.”

Poison Ivi also blasts her father for never sitting down to talk with her about being gay, but opted to do “six or seven” interviews to publicly condemn her when he never taught her the bible.

“He talkin’ about God and how I grew up. I know MY God from Neeta, from my mama. My mama send me scriptures every morning. My mama put me in the Church. I don’t recall not one time, me getting up with you and you taking me to the Lord’s house. I didn’t learn that from you. I learned the hustle from you. I learned not to let nobody play with me from you; even if it’s you!”

After being resoundingly rebuked by his daughter, Boosie returned to social media to seek forgiveness.

“Never meant to hurt you,” Boosie wrote on an IG post that featured a photo of him with Ivi, “Daddy bby.”

Boosie remains defiant in the aftermath of the overwhelming fan backlash for characterizing his daughter as a contaminant. “Yall won’t make me look like a bad father,” he wrote. “I love my kids I’m a good father.”

Boosie shared a second photo with Ivi with the caption, “God got us,” followed by the age-old axiom, “What is understood doesn’t need to be said.”