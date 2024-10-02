Funarios produces some of the most popular independent on YouTube. Steered by comedian and filmmaker Lonnie Smith, he’s paired with frequent collaborator Blaire Najal.

At the premiere of Robiiiworld’s The Hit List in Atlanta, the Funarios duo spoke to rolling out about producing quality social media content and growing a following.

“Shout out to Funarios,” Robiiiworld previously told rolling out. “Shout out to Lonnie; that’s my brother. Working with people like that is always a blessing because it’s a different side of social media. Lonnie has YouTube down pat. I have the Instagram and Snapchat down pat … there are just different aspects.”

Rolling out caught up with Blaire Najal and Lonnie Smith to discuss their connection to Robiiiworld and got some advice for future content creators.

What did you all think of The Hit List?

Blaire Najal: It was very funny. So good.

Lonnie Smith: Very fire. Robiii did his thing.

Robiii spoke highly of you, Lonnie. What are some tips you can give to anybody who is trying to produce videos on their own?

LS: It takes a team.

Do the best you can do with what you have, and utilize your resources.

BN: Just make a way. Just get it done.

What’s going on next with Funarios? When can people expect a new series or new season of content?

BN: We have a new series dropping. We just dropped Desire on Patreon. Follow us on patreon.com/funarios, and we’re making movies and shows. We’re just going to keep it coming.

“Friendly D” is coming back, too.