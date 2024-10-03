Fans of WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark are outraged that her rival Angel Reese received one first-place vote for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, despite the fact that Clark won in a landslide.

Clark, Indiana Fever’s superstar point guard, received 66 of the 67 votes to win the ROTY award to complete a sensational and historic rookie campaign.

On multiple social media platforms, many incensed Clark fans are calling for that lone reporter who voted for the Chicago Sky’s Reese to be identified and then lose their voting privileges. Others want the reporter in question to be terminated from their media job.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese made history

The Indiana Fever phenom had a historic year for a rookie. Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assist record, the rookie scoring record and became the first rookie in history to record a triple-double.

Reese, nicknamed the “Bayou Barbie” from her championship days at Louisiana State University, also broke multiple team and league records. She sports the highest rebounding average in WNBA history (13.1), became the first person to ever record back-to-back 20 rebound games, recorded the most 20 rebounds in a season (3), the most consecutive games with double-doubles with 15, and most offensive rebounds ever for a rookie, just to name a few.

Despite her illustrious and historic accomplishments, Reese is widely despised by Clark fans which dates back to the 2023 college championship game. After Reese’s LSU Tigers vanquished Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes, Reese mocked Clark by taunting her, which enraged the multitude of Clark fans and instantly made her enemy No. 1.

Caitlin Clark fans trash Angel Reese on social media

Reese is also inhibited offensively, which makes her the object of ridicule by many Clark fans and others. They made their feelings for Reese known on X when the ROTY award was announced on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The rhetoric against Reese was more of the same on Instagram, with one person saying “yessss❤️angel is big trash straight 💩😂😂😂,” while another opined, “unanimous in my eyes!! strip that person of their voting rights. they’re probably the person that gave AR an MVP vote too.”

A third Clark fan quipped that “Angel Reese was extremely privileged to get a vote,” while a fourth user said: “Stat padding and chasing double-doubles doesn’t work. The voters know who really moves the needle in terms of winning games.”

A fifth person was disgusted that Reese got that one vote, barking out: “Pathetic, isn’t it? Voted for Angel Reese so Caitlin wouldn’t get a unanimous vote. Either that or that voter didn’t watch any games.”