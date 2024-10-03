LeBron James’ iconic high school jersey fetches record $1.3M at auction

In a historic moment for sports memorabilia, a high school basketball jersey worn by NBA superstar LeBron James was sold for a staggering $1.3 million at Julien’s Auctions in Hong Kong. This sale marks a significant milestone in the world of sports collectibles, showcasing the immense value and cultural significance of James’ early career.

The auction event

The auction, dubbed “Legends in Motion,” took place at the luxurious Island Shangri-La at Pacific Place, marking Julien’s Auctions’ debut in Hong Kong. On Sept. 28, 2024, collectors gathered both in person and online to bid on a variety of iconic items, with James’ jersey being the highlight of the event.

Originally expected to sell for between $1 million and $2 million, the jersey ultimately fetched $1.3 million, setting a new world record for a high school basketball jersey sold at auction. This particular jersey holds immense historical value as it was worn by James during his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and during his famous Sports Illustrated cover shoot in 2002, where he was dubbed “The Chosen One.”

A piece of sports history

David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, emphasized the significance of the jersey in a statement, calling it a must-have collectible for sports memorabilia collectors, historians and fans. He noted that the jersey represents a pivotal moment in LeBron’s rise to basketball royalty, encapsulating the essence of his early career and the excitement surrounding his potential.

Additional auction highlights

In addition to the jersey, a limited-edition photograph of James wearing the same jersey, signed by the photographer Michael J. Le Brecht II, was sold for $16,250. This price is eight times its expected value, further illustrating the high demand for items associated with the basketball legend.

Le Brecht II, who captured the iconic image of James for Sports Illustrated, spoke in a promotional video about the significance of the photograph and the jersey, highlighting their importance in sports history.

The cultural impact of LeBron James

James, often regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has had a profound impact on the sport and culture at large. His journey from a high school prodigy to an NBA superstar has inspired countless fans and aspiring athletes. The sale of his high school jersey serves as a reminder of his roots and the early moments that shaped his illustrious career.

As James continues to break records and achieve new milestones in the NBA, items like his high school jersey will only grow in significance, both as collectibles and as symbols of his legacy.

The record-breaking sale of James’ high school jersey at Julien’s Auctions is a testament to the enduring appeal of sports memorabilia and the cultural significance of athletes in our society. As collectors and fans continue to seek out pieces of history, items associated with icons like James will remain in high demand, reflecting the deep connection between sports, culture and community.