ExodUS Summit empowers Black Women to seek new beginnings abroad

Founded in 2020 by Roshida Dowe and Stephanie Perry, the ExodUS Summit emerged as a beacon of hope for Black women seeking safety and fulfillment beyond the borders of the United States. This initiative was born out of a pressing need for Black women who feel increasingly unsafe and exhausted in their own country, prompting many to consider significant time abroad.

Addressing concerns amid political uncertainty

As the nation gears up for what could be a historic presidential election, particularly with Vice President Kamala Harris potentially leading the charge, the ExodUS Summit is already paving the way for Black women to explore opportunities outside America. Many are preparing for a potential resurgence of racism reminiscent of the backlash experienced during former President Barack Obama’s administration. This looming concern is driving the decision for some Black women to seek refuge and new beginnings abroad.

Tools and strategies for relocation

The ExodUS Summit, particularly through its upcoming event ExodUS Summit 2024, is dedicated to equipping Black women with essential tools and strategies for relocating abroad. The summit has successfully assisted hundreds of women since its inception, facilitating sabbaticals, long-term travel, and even permanent relocations. Dowe and Perry collaborate with various experts and organizations to host both virtual and live events, showcasing that moving abroad is not just a dream but an achievable reality.

A movement toward liberation

Stephanie Perry, co-founder of the ExodUS Summit, emphasizes that Black women are no longer accepting exhaustion, lack of safety and stress from living in a hostile environment as the norm. She stresses that ExodUS Summit is a critical part of a growing movement of Black women prioritizing joy, peace and freedom. This sentiment resonates deeply within the community, as more women are choosing to prioritize their well-being and pursue a life filled with possibilities.

ExodUS Summit 2024: What to expect

The fifth annual ExodUS Summit 2024 is set to take place from Oct. 11-14. This year’s lineup of speakers will delve into various crucial topics, including: Finances for expatriates, health care options abroad, education for children overseas, strategies for a successful relocation and preparing aging parents for international moves.

These discussions aim to empower attendees with the knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of moving to a new country, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the journey ahead.

A new chapter awaits

The ExodUS Summit is not just an event; it is a movement that encourages Black women to reclaim their narratives and explore the world beyond the confines of societal expectations and challenges. As more women take the leap towards international living, they are not only transforming their lives but also inspiring others to consider the possibilities that await them outside the United States. With the ExodUS Summit leading the charge, the future looks bright for Black women ready to embrace their freedom and joy on a global scale.