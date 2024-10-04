Karen Hall, 2-time breast cancer survivor, shares the importance of community

Karen Hall, founder and CEO of Cancer Support Team and a two-time breast cancer survivor, has transformed her personal battle into a mission to uplift others facing the same fight. In addition to offering support, Hall has become a prominent advocate for cancer-related legislation and funding. In a recent conversation with rolling out, she opened up about her journey, the critical role of finding the right doctor and the power of community in navigating a cancer diagnosis.

Share your story from the moment you received your breast cancer diagnosis to where you are now?

When I received my diagnosis, I just went in for a simple mammogram [as] we’re all told to do. Early detection is best. I went in for the simple mammogram, and then they did a couple more tests. They called me in. When the surgeon said you have breast cancer, it kind of felt like the bottom of my feet kind of fell out. As she was talking, I was understanding everything that she said, but I had shut down emotionally.

It’s one of those things that you wish you didn’t hear and you can’t take it back. I went through spiritual counseling, then I was finally able to talk to my family and friends about it. I had to get a clear understanding and acceptance first. Then, I started being my own advocate: doing the research, talking to the doctors, asking the questions that needed to be asked.

Why do you believe having a strong community and a support network is essential when dealing with breast cancer?

You feel alone; having a strong family and community that you can network with is essential. Those days that you feel depressed: you’re hurting, you’re in pain, you don’t want to give up. I think it’s critical that you have a support system that you can tap into to help you.

What made you start the Cancer Support Team?

I started the Cancer Support Team in 2019. I went to a support group meeting, and what I’ve learned is that there were very limited support group meetings in the African American community. We need the support here. People were calling me constantly because of the way that I handled my diagnosis. I was always getting called for support. I’m talking to people, going up to the hospital and things like that. I wanted to be more of a support to my community. So, I said let’s start a support group in underserved communities and tap into the hospitals, necessary resources, information and knowledge of what our community needs in order to beat this devastating diagnosis.

How does having the right doctor impact your treatment journey?

Having the right doctor is key. Not just the right doctor, the one that specializes in the services that you need him to be. [The doctor also need to be] compassionate, the one that listens to you and help you to understand your treatment plan and allows you to be a good component of making the decisions for your own care.

How has surviving breast cancer changed your perspective on life and your priorities?

It’s just really changed who I am. I’m more passionate. I’m more patient. I’m more giving. I’m more of a service to people instead of sitting back waiting to be served.

How can people donate to the Cancer Support Team?

You can go to our website at www.cancersupportteam.net. On our main page there is a donate button. You can call us at 708.580.6456, or you can send us an email at [email protected]