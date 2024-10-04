Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims welcome their newborn son

In a heartwarming announcement that has fans buzzing, former NBA star Matt Barnes and his fiancée, model Anansa Sims, have welcomed their second child together. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram on Oct. 3, 2024, showcasing their newborn son, Austin Matthew Barnes, to the world.

A new addition to the family

The couple, who are engaged and already parents to their son Ashton Joseph Barnes, born in 2018, expressed their excitement about their growing family. In their Instagram post, they revealed that Austin was born weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces, measuring 22 inches long. The heartfelt caption read: “Austin Matthew Barnes 9-4-24 8lbs 5oz 22 inches Mommy, Daddy, your brothers and sister love you so much!”

Family support and love

Adding to the joy, Sims’ mother, renowned supermodel Beverly Johnson, took to the comments section to share her excitement. She expressed her love for her new grandchild, stating, “Oh my dear Austin … The joy you bring to your Mom, Dad, brothers, sister and Grandparents Is truly a gift. We love you so very much!! Thank you Jesus”

This outpouring of love from family members highlights the strong support system surrounding the couple and their children.

Celebrating love and family

Barnes and Sims have been in the spotlight for their relationship, which has been marked by both challenges and triumphs. Their engagement was announced in December 2022, and since then, they have been open about their journey as a blended family. The couple is also set to star in a reality series that will focus on their lives as they navigate the complexities of merging their families while planning their wedding.

As they embark on this new chapter with their newborn, the couple continues to inspire many with their commitment to family and love. Their story resonates with many, especially within the Black community, where family values and support play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation.

Looking ahead

As Barnes and Sims embrace parenthood once again, they join a growing number of public figures who are redefining what it means to be a family in today’s world. Their journey serves as a reminder of the importance of love, support and togetherness, especially at a time when these values are more important than ever.

Fans and followers are encouraged to share their congratulations and support for the new parents. The couple’s journey is one that many can relate to, and their openness about their experiences makes them relatable figures in the public eye. Their story is just beginning, and it promises to be filled with love, laughter and unforgettable moments.