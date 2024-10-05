ONE Musicfest returns to Atlanta’s Central Park for its 15th anniversary

ONE Musicfest is back and better than ever, set to take place on Oct. 26 and 27, 2024. After a successful run at Piedmont Park last year, the festival is returning to its original home at Central Park, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

What to expect this year

ONE Musicfest has become a staple in Atlanta’s cultural calendar, and this year marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 15th anniversary. The organizers shared the exciting news via social media, stating, “New location, same vibes! The countdown is ON, and we can’t wait to party. Let’s make this 15th anniversary one for the books!” This enthusiasm is palpable, and fans are eager to experience the festival’s vibrant atmosphere once again.

Lineup highlights

This year’s lineup is nothing short of spectacular. On Oct. 26, attendees can look forward to performances by iconic artists such as: Earth, Wind & Fire, Fantasia, Method Man & Redman, Nelly and Cardi B.

Additionally, local talent will shine through with DJ Greg Street’s OMF Anthem, featuring acts like Young Dro, Crime Mob, Travis Porter and Trillville.

The following day, Oct. 27, will feature an equally impressive lineup, including: Jill Scott, Victoria Monet, Keyshia Cole, Dru Hill, Gunna, GloRilla and Sexyy Red.

DJ Drama will also be on hand with special guests, while DJ Mars Block Party will feature T.I., Keri Hilson, Lloyd and more.

Why the venue change?

The decision to return to Central Park was made to enhance the festival experience. According to a statement from the organizers on social media, “By moving to Central Park, we can continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love without compromising on quality. We believe deeply in the power of culture and the significance of independently owned Black festivals.” This commitment to quality and community is at the heart of what makes ONE Musicfest special.

Tickets and accessibility

Tickets for ONE Musicfest are available now, starting at just $99 for a single-day pass. Fans can purchase their tickets through the official ONE Musicfest website. Given the festival’s popularity, it’s advisable to secure your tickets early to avoid missing out on this monumental celebration.

ONE Musicfest is not just a music festival; it’s a celebration of culture, community and the power of music to bring people together. This year promises to be a memorable occasion filled with incredible performances, vibrant energy and a sense of unity.