Amanda Seales returns to social media after controversy with Issa Rae

Comedian and cultural commentator Amanda Seales has resurfaced on social media, sparking conversations and speculation among her followers. Her return follows recent comments from “Insecure” creator Issa Rae , who criticized their past working relationship. Seales’ latest post — a cryptic meme — has left many questioning the reasons behind her recent hiatus from the platform.

The cryptic meme and its interpretations

On Sept. 28, Seales shared a meme that has been interpreted in various ways. The post features a bright yellow background with a screenshot of a phone contact labeled “Harriet Tubman” and an emoji depicting a woman with cornrows and a smirk. The only caption accompanying the image was a red emergency telephone emoji, prompting followers to speculate about its meaning.

Many fans humorously questioned whether the meme was a subtle jab at Rae, with comments like, “Is this Issa?” circulating in the comments section. This playful interpretation highlights the ongoing tension between the two women, which has been discussed since Seales’ previous comments about Rae.

Background on the tension between Seales and Rae

In April 2024, Seales gained significant attention during an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay.” During this interview, she opened up about her experiences on the set of “Insecure” and a humiliating incident at a Black Emmys party in 2019. Seales claimed she was denied entry to the event by Rae’s publicist, Vanessa Anderson, which left her feeling unsupported by Rae.

Despite being on the guest list, Seales recounted the moment when she was told she could not enter the party. This incident has since fueled speculation about the nature of their professional relationship, with Seales expressing disappointment over Rae’s lack of intervention during the situation.

Rae’s response

Recently, Rae addressed the fallout from this incident during the launch of her sparkling wine, Viarae, on Sept. 24. Although she did not mention Seales by name, her comments about individuals who “talk s— about me” were widely interpreted as a reference to Seales. Rae emphasized her desire for them to resolve their differences, suggesting that she hoped for a reconciliation between herself and Seales.

Rae’s remarks have led many fans to speculate about the ongoing rift, with some believing that the tension has impacted their professional rapport. Rae has maintained that she was unaware of the incident at the Emmys until the following day, further complicating the narrative surrounding their relationship.

Seales’ social media hiatus and return

Seales’ recent meme marks her first post since Sept. 6, during which time fans expressed concern over her absence. Comments on her return included sentiments like, “I thought they had shadow-banned you” and “Glad to see you’ve been protecting your peace!” indicating that her followers missed her presence and commentary online.

Despite her hiatus from Instagram, Seales has remained active on her Patreon account, where she continues to share content and engage with her audience. This suggests that while she may have stepped back from public social media, she is still committed to her fanbase and her work.

The future of Seales and Rae’s relationship

The ongoing saga between Seales and Rae highlights the complexities of relationships in the entertainment industry, particularly among Black women navigating their careers. As Seales continues to share her thoughts and experiences, fans are left to wonder how this dynamic will evolve. Will they find common ground, or will the tension persist? Only time will tell, but for now, Seales’ return to social media has certainly reignited interest in their story.

As the conversation continues, it’s essential to support both women in their respective journeys, recognizing the challenges they face in the public eye.