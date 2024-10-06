Rihanna responds to questions about attending Diddy parties (video)

Rihanna smirked when she was ambushed with questions about her rumored attendance at the parties of disgraced mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Fenty Beauty billionaire was leaving a party at an undisclosed location when the paparazzi fired off a succession of invasive questions.

“Did you attend any of P. Diddy’s parties? Were you a part of any of the freak-offs?” the paparazzi shouted.

Rihanna responds to questions about Diddy’s freak-offs

The normally imperturbable Rihanna, who donned dark shades and had a fur coat draped over her arms, flashed a wry smile.

“That’s crazy,” she quipped.

Once inside the black truck, Rihanna continued speaking, though what she said was not audible to the battery of photographers.

Because the photos of A-list celebrities at Diddy’s parties are ubiquitious — including those who are not normally associated with hip-hop such as acclaimed actors Ashton Kutcher and Leonardo DiCaprio — many in the sports and entertainment realm have been questioned by fans and media members alike.

Celebs are getting tired of being questioned about Diddy’s parties

Some have grown weary and irritated by the nonstop questioning. Miami icon Trick Daddy threatens to lay hands on the next person who asks if he attended a Diddy party.

“I’mma slap the s— out you,” the “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star vowed on his Instagram page. “They don’t like my kind at them parties. This has got something to do with them freaky a– n—-s. Can’t charge the whole hip-hop community with this one.”

Another OG rapper, Joe Budden, said in a September episode of his eponymous podcast that he’s no longer entertaining any conversation about Diddy, who is holed up in a federal jail on sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

“For the last time, can y’all take me off the list of names that y’all think is on these tapes,” Budden growled on the air. “I ran the jokes long, but I thought the joke was a joke because of who I be. Clearly, it’s a new crop of people out there that don’t know who I be, so they, like, ‘Oh, he might be that.’ I ain’t. No more jokes.”

The 11-page indictment submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice detailed what FBI agents found are alleged “freak offs” where illicit narcotics were liberally distributed — such as GHB, ecstasy, ketamine and other substances — at these parties in order to keep the women involved “obediant and compliant,” according to TIME. Often, as the DOJ asserts, these “freak off” would be so intense that women often needed “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” the publication reported.