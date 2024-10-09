Beyoncé had to wipe away tears as she watched her mother, Tina Knowles, accept Glamour magazine’s “Woman of the Year” award in New York on Monday, Oct. 8.

The Renaissance singer, who came with fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, could be seen with watery eyes from joy and pride as Knowles conveyed her gratitude for the recognition.

“I’ve been so blessed in my life to do many things. I’ve had many careers, but I’ve always said that the best job that I’ve ever had is being a mother,” Knowles, 70, said as her voice began to crack, according to Glamour.

Tina Knowles cries, causing her daughter Beyoncé to get emotional

Knowles, the matriarch who helped Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child become global superstars and is the mother of beloved singer Solange Knowles, was one of many honored women. Among the other honorees were Maggie Baird, the mother of Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; Donna Kelce, the mother of superstar NFL players Travis and Jason Kelce, and Allyson Felix, the record-breaking Olympic track star.

“My daughters have brought me such incredible joy and pride in my life, far more than anything else. They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, my ride or dies,” Knowles continued.

“They have been right there by my side at the lowest points of my life and they have cheered me on at the highest points of my life, making me feel like I can conquer anything,” she added, choking up again.

“I am asked most often, ‘What is the proudest moment you’ve had with your daughters?’ And my answer is always the same: what I’m most proud of is the human beings that they are. How they have managed to stay humble, grounded, generous, gracious and kind, and how they managed to put it all into their art.”

Travis Kelce’s mom also gets emotional

Kelce told the soiree attendees she is living out a fantasy as the Cleveland-born matriarch raised two sons who are both headed to the NFL Hall of Fame.

“It’s just wonderful to show women over 50 that they can do anything they want to do,” Kelce said to a rousing ovation. “To find your passion and dream big.”

Baird said she embraces being a “nep-parent” (which is normally a derogatory term that is short for “nepotism”) and has thrived in that role because it has given her a platform to advocate for issues she’s passionate about.

“Being a mother was the thing I wanted to do the most in the world,” she said as she looked at her children, “and you both made my life so amazing.”