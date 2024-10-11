Trump’s Detroit remarks spark outrage and defiance

It’s time to discuss how Detroit is asserting its political influence and why that matters for all of Michigan. The old saying “As Detroit goes, so goes Michigan” still holds true — especially in the realm of politics.

Detroit stands strong

Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump swung by Detroit on Oct. 10 for a campaign stop. During his speech at the Detroit Economic Club, he made disparaging remarks about the Motor City. He suggested that if his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, won, the entire country would end up like Detroit – and it wasn’t meant as a compliment. Let’s examine this situation more closely.

Detroit’s renaissance

Remember Detroit’s struggles in the past? Bankruptcy, high crime rates and other challenges? Well, the city is writing a new narrative now:

Downtown is experiencing a revival with new businesses emerging

The arts scene is flourishing — credit to the muralists beautifying the city

For the first time in decades, the population is on the rise

And let’s not overlook Motown’s recent achievements: hosting the largest NFL Draft ever and the Detroit Tigers being back in the playoffs.

“Lots of cities should be like Detroit. And we did it all without Trump’s help,” Mayor Mike Duggan said on social media, according to KRON 4.

Detroit’s importance in Michigan politics

Here’s the reality: Michigan is considered a swing state. This means in major elections, it could vote either Democrat or Republican. Detroit — as the largest city in the state with a significant Black population — plays a crucial role. The city’s Black votes can decisively influence an election outcome.

Consider these facts:

In 2016, low voter turnout in Detroit contributed to the state voting Republican, reported AP.

In 2020 strong participation in Detroit helped turn Michigan Democratic, according to the New York Times.

The broader context

When politicians campaign in Michigan, they understand the necessity of appealing to Detroit voters. Why? Because Detroit is not just any city. It is the birthplace of Motown, a significant player in the Civil Rights Movement and the heart of the automotive industry. The city’s history is intertwined with America’s history.

It’s worth noting that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. first delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at Detroit’s Cobo Hall — since renamed Huntington Place — a couple of months before the famous Washington address. That’s the kind of legacy we’re dealing with.

What’s at stake

Both political sides are making significant promises. One talks about reviving the auto industry and making cars more affordable. The other reminds us of the job losses during the previous administration. Here’s what Detroiters need to focus on:

Who will genuinely invest in our communities? Who has a robust plan for education to prepare our youth for the future? Who will protect and uphold our voting rights?

The influence of the Black vote

Let’s be clear – the Black vote in Detroit has the power to sway the entire state. And when Michigan swings, it can determine who occupies the White House. That’s significant influence — and with it comes responsibility.

Detroit’s civic duty

Stay informed about issues affecting our community. Ensure you’re registered to vote and encourage others to do the same. Participate in election day as if your future depends on it – because it does.

Detroit isn’t just another city. It’s a community of innovators, fighters and survivors. From the assembly line to the Motown sound, the Motor City has always been a trendsetter. Now it’s time to set trends in politics.

The next time someone speaks negatively about Detroit, remind them: It’s the city that contributed to putting a man on the moon, gave the world the gift of music and it’s the city that will play a crucial role in deciding the future of this country.

Detroit, it’s time to stand up. Michigan is watching. The entire country is watching. The city is called once again to demonstrate what the Motor City is capable of.