In a troubling development for employees and stakeholders, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has announced another round of layoffs. According to an exclusive report from Deadline on Oct. 11, the company has cut jobs as part of a broader strategy aimed at fostering growth within the organization.



Sources have indicated that the layoffs affected various departments, including weather, news, and sports reporting teams. This restructuring will impact well-known platforms such as The Weather Channel, the HBCU Go series, and Entertainment Studios, as well as the general advertisement sales divisions.

Background on Allen Media Group’s layoff strategy

This is not the first instance of downsizing for Allen Media Group. Earlier in the year, the company announced plans to reduce its workforce to enhance operational efficiency. A spokesperson for the organization confirmed that the recent layoffs are a continuation of the workforce reduction strategy initiated back in May.

On Oct. 10, the company stated that these staff changes are intended to “better the position [of] the growth company.” The adjustments will involve “expense and workforce reductions across all divisions of the company,” as outlined in their official statement.

Impact on employees and company culture

Despite the company’s assertion that these layoffs are part of an ongoing strategy, sources have revealed that this is a separate incident entirely. Employees affected by the cuts were reportedly informed only recently, leading to a climate of uncertainty and anxiety within the impacted divisions.

Back in May, Allen Media Group had expressed confidence in its performance, stating, “Allen Media Group’s brands continue to perform well, and in many areas, our revenue growth has greatly outpaced the market.” The company emphasized that these changes were aligned with their goal of driving future business opportunities and supporting growth strategies in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Allen Media Group’s industry presence

Allen Media Group is a privately operated entity that boasts an impressive portfolio, owning 36 network affiliate broadcast television stations across major networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox. Additionally, the company operates the digital network TheGrio, which focuses on African American news and culture.

The recent layoffs raise questions about the company’s future direction and its commitment to its workforce. As the media industry continues to evolve, companies like Allen Media Group must navigate the challenges of maintaining profitability while also supporting their employees.