How to find the right real estate agent when buying or selling a home

Choosing the right real estate agent can be the difference between a smooth, stress-free experience and a frustrating ordeal. Whether you’re buying or selling a home, a skilled agent can guide you through the process, ensuring you get the best deal possible while keeping you informed and supported every step of the way.

Determine your needs before reaching out

Whether you’re buying or selling a home, your requirements will dictate the type of real estate agent you need. Buyers might look for agents with strong knowledge of specific neighborhoods, good negotiation skills and a track record of finding properties that match their clients’ wish lists. Sellers will want an agent who understands market trends, knows how to stage and market a home effectively and has a history of selling homes quickly at a good price.

Key questions to ask yourself:

Are you looking to buy or sell quickly, or are you more concerned with getting the best deal?

Do you have specific areas or neighborhoods in mind?

How much support do you need throughout the process?

Seek recommendations and read reviews

One of the most reliable ways to find a trustworthy real estate agent is through word-of-mouth referrals. Ask family, friends, colleagues and neighbors if they have worked with any agents they’d recommend. Their firsthand experience can provide insight into what to expect from different agents and help you understand who might be a good fit.

Online reviews are another valuable source of information. Websites like Zillow, Realtor.com and Google Reviews provide client feedback on agents in your area. Look for reviews that mention key qualities like responsiveness, negotiation skills and market expertise.

Research and interview multiple agents

Selecting the right agent isn’t just about finding someone with a good track record – it’s also about finding someone you’re comfortable with and who understands your needs. Don’t be afraid to interview several agents before making a decision.

Essential questions to ask during an interview:

How long have you been working as a real estate agent?

How many clients do you currently represent?

What is your plan for helping me buy or sell my home?

Can you provide references from past clients?

Check credentials and experience

Make sure that any agent you consider is licensed to practice in your state and has no outstanding complaints or disciplinary actions. You can verify an agent’s credentials by checking with your state’s real estate regulatory body or licensing board. Additionally, find out if they have any additional certifications or designations, such as:

ABR (Accredited Buyer’s Representative): Specializes in working with homebuyers.

SRES (Senior Real Estate Specialist): Focuses on assisting buyers and sellers over the age of 50.

CRS (Certified Residential Specialist): Recognized for a high level of sales and years of experience.

Evaluate the agent’s market knowledge

Local market expertise is one of the most critical factors in a successful real estate transaction. A knowledgeable agent will understand the nuances of your area, including school districts, zoning regulations, local amenities and market trends.

Signs of a market-savvy agent:

They are familiar with your target neighborhoods.

They can provide comparable sales data (“comps”) to back up their pricing recommendations.

They offer advice on staging, upgrades or repairs that can enhance your home’s value.

Understand their marketing and negotiation skills

If you’re selling a home, your agent’s marketing strategy is crucial. Ask how they plan to list and promote your property. Will they use professional photography? Social media advertising? Virtual tours?

Negotiation skills are just as essential, whether you’re buying or selling. Your agent will be negotiating on your behalf, so you need someone who is not only confident but also strategic in their approach.

Evaluate communication and compatibility

You will be working closely with your real estate agent, sometimes for weeks or even months. Therefore, it’s essential to find someone whose communication style matches your preferences. If you prefer frequent updates, make sure the agent is willing to keep you informed regularly.

Your personalities should be compatible as well. Trust your instincts – if you don’t feel comfortable with an agent, it’s unlikely that the working relationship will be smooth.

Consider the agent’s support network

Some real estate agents work solo, while others are part of a team. Teams often offer the benefit of having multiple professionals available to assist you at different stages of the process, which can be especially helpful if you have a tight timeline.

Ask about the agent’s support network and how they handle the workload. If they have assistants, transaction coordinators or marketing professionals helping them, find out how these roles will benefit you during the buying or selling process.

Discuss commission and contract terms

While cost shouldn’t be the sole factor in choosing a real estate agent, it’s still essential to understand their commission structure and any additional fees. Typically, agents charge a percentage of the final sale price (commonly 5-6%, split between the buyer’s and seller’s agents), but this is negotiable.

Also, review the contract terms carefully. Pay close attention to the length of the contract and any stipulations regarding cancellation if you’re not satisfied with the agent’s services.

Finding the right real estate agent involves more than just searching online or picking the first one you meet. It requires careful evaluation of their experience, communication style, local market knowledge and compatibility with your needs. By taking the time to seek recommendations, conduct interviews and evaluate credentials, you’ll be better positioned to find an agent who will advocate for your interests and help you navigate the real estate process confidently.

This story was created using AI technology.