Justin Fields: The future of the Steelers’ offense

As the Pittsburgh Steelers faced pressure during their recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Justin Fields found himself at a critical juncture in his career. With back-to-back losses and rumors about a potential quarterback change, Fields needed to deliver not just a win, but a standout performance to secure his position as the team’s starting quarterback.

Fields rose to the occasion, showcasing his potential as not only the right choice for the Steelers now but also as a cornerstone for the team’s future. Despite the challenges he faced, including a lack of strong offensive weapons, Fields proved his worth to the team.

While Fields’ passing statistics may not paint a pretty picture — completing only 58.3% of his passes without a touchdown and averaging a below-par 6.0 yards per attempt — there’s more to his performance than meets the eye. A deeper analysis reveals that Fields is contributing significantly to the Steelers’ offense, often underrated by fans and analysts alike.

When evaluating Fields against his peers in the league, the numbers tell a compelling story:

– Expected Points Added (EPA) per play: 0.101, ranking 15th in the NFL, surpassing even Patrick Mahomes.

– Completion Percentage Above Expected (CPOE): 2.5, placing him 12th in the NFL, ahead of C.J. Stroud.

– Success Rate: 46.3%, tied for 14th in the NFL with Jordan Love.

These metrics collectively indicate that Fields is performing at a level comparable to a Top 15 quarterback, despite the numerous obstacles he faces, including subpar offensive weapons and a system not tailored to his strengths.

The Steelers’ offensive struggles are evident, particularly with inconsistent performances from running back Najee Harris and a lack of depth in the receiving corps beyond standout George Pickens. The current offensive scheme, designed by Arthur Smith, does not fully utilize Fields’ capabilities, as it appears to be more suited for a different quarterback style.

Looking ahead, Fields is projected to have an impressive season in 2024, with anticipated stats that could rival those of established quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton:

– Projected Passing Stats: 300 completions on 453 attempts (66.2%), 3,134 yards, 14 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a passer rating of 93.6.

– Projected Rushing Stats: 155 carries for 655 yards and 14 touchdowns.

These projections suggest that Fields could lead the Steelers to a winning record and potentially a playoff berth, marking a significant achievement for a quarterback who was acquired at a bargain price and is still only 25 years old.

Despite some fans calling for a switch to Russell Wilson, it is essential to recognize the value Fields brings to the team. Many fans may not fully understand the complexities of quarterback performance and how it fits into the broader context of the NFL. With passing numbers down and turnovers up across the league, Fields’ ability to maintain a solid level of play is commendable.

The Steelers have two upcoming games against the Jets and Giants, which they are favored to win. Following these games, the team has a bye week, providing an opportunity to reassess and potentially revamp their offensive strategy to better align with Fields’ strengths. If the Steelers can capitalize on this opportunity, they could unlock Fields’ full potential and elevate their offensive game.

Fields is not just a temporary solution for the Steelers; he represents a promising future for the franchise. As he continues to develop and the team adapts its offensive approach, Fields and the Steelers could become a formidable force in the NFL. With the right support and strategy, the sky is the limit for this young quarterback and his team.