Bow Wow torched by fans for saying Diddy’s arrest ruined the party scene

Rapper Bow Wow was savaged on social media for his failure to “read the room” by bemoaning the void of a party scene since Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested.

The Columbus, Ohio, native waxed nostalgic on the “More to the Story Podcast with Rosci Diaz” about the Diddy parties he attended in the past. Bow Wow said he cannot believe how dried up the scene has been since Diddy’s indictment and subsequent dishonor.

Bow Wow is saddened by the demise of the party scene

“Bruh supposed to be on a 250-foot yacht with his wife, legs up, chilling,” Bow Wow said. “It seems unreal at times. Me and Jermaine [Dupri] spoke about it, and I was, like, ‘I never thought we would see him in this position. Ever.’ “

Regarding the revelry and frolicking that normally happens during the week of major award shows, Bow Wow bemoaned its conspicuous absence recently.

“The past two [days], they just didn’t feel right cause there was no motion; there was no parties; there was nowhere to go,” Bow Wow continued.

Bow Wow astonished by Diddy’s demise in real time

Bow Wow termed it “f—- up,” and “messed up” to digest the precipitous and ignominious downfall of a global icon like Diddy in real time.

“It’s like, he was the guy that every young hustler looked up to — like, he just makes me … he just stepped your hustle game up, you know what I mean?” Bow Wow mused.

Fans express disgust with Bow Wow

Fans expressed abhorrence for Bow Wow’s outlook and lack of sympathy for the many alleged victims of Diddy’s dastardly behavior.

“Considering current circumstances to be saying this is wild,” said one user.

“Why would he say this??” another asked.

“Can he read the room?” a third questioned.

“Bow Wow needs to STFU. This is some insensitive bs,” an X user wrote.

“This just pissed me off … N—-s worried about parties meanwhile women were getting abused and assaulted,” said another commenter.

One person was incredulous.

“He was asked how he felt about everything, and the best he could do is lament the fact there were less parties?” they wrote.

A fan compared Bow Wow’s nostalgia over Diddy’s parties to Jamie Foxx’s Oscar-winning performance in the 2004 film Ray where the late Ray Charles struggled through drug withdrawals.

“Bow Wow is itching and scratching for a Freak Off party bruh,” said the user.

“Fiending for Diddy Party’s is crazy. Dude should have just stayed quiet,” another opined.