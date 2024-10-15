The Super Bowl is coming back to Atlanta

The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta, and specifically Mercerdez Benz Stadium, for Super Bowl 62. This is great news, considering how successful Super Bowl 53 was. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is pumped that the city will host its fourth Super Bowl.

“This is a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia to be selected as host for Super Bowl LXII,” Blank said in a statement. “Thank you to my fellow owners for their trust in awarding Atlanta this opportunity, and thank you to Commissioner Goodell, Peter O’Reilly and the entire league for their continued leadership in making the NFL the greatest sports league in the world. Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to host the world’s largest sporting events, and I know I speak for many when I say we are honored to bring it back to Atlanta in 2028 and build off the success of Super Bowl LIII in 2019. I look forward to working alongside our city and state officials as we continue to elevate Georgia as a premier, global sports destination.”

Super Bowl 53 saw the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever with a final score of 13-3. The Patriots only scored one touchdown, and that tied them with the New York Jets in Super Bowl III for the fewest by a winning Super Bowl team. The Rams, on the other hand, didn’t score at all, becoming the second team in Super Bowl history to do this. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman caught ten passes for 141 yards and earned himself the Super Bowl MVP. Brady didn’t win MVP this year, but he made history as the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl in his 40s.

The game might have been boring, but the city was on fire all Super Bowl week, which is another reason the city is looking forward to this selection. It was estimated that the 2019 Super Bowl brought in around $200-300 million for the city’s economy, and no industry benefited as much as Atlanta’s nightlife. The strip clubs were packed day and night. At QC’s iconic Stripper Bowl party, 25 strippers collected over $3M. Each dancer left that party with at least $120K.

Super Bowl LXII is on a long list of sporting events coming to the city. The future sports lineup for Atlanta includes the College Football Playoff championship game, MLB’s All-Star Game in 2025, FIFA’s World Cup in 2026, and the men’s Final Four in 2031.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans. Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium will host Super Bowl 60 and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl 61 in 2027.