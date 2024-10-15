Top NFL rookies after Week 6

The 2024 NFL season is now six weeks in, and while some rookies are starting to feel the pressure, others are rising to the occasion. Injuries and inconsistent performances have affected many first-year players, but standout individuals continue to shine. This article highlights the top rookies making waves in the league, including Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is beginning to show why he was so highly touted. After a slow start, Williams has found his rhythm, particularly during the Bears’ recent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He completed 13 of 14 passes for three touchdowns, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. Over the last three games, he has thrown for 313 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Bears to victories in each of those contests.

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders has also been making headlines. In a tough matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Daniels threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns, keeping his team competitive until the end. His performance has been impressive, ranking highly in completion percentage and quarterback rating. Daniels’ ability to build confidence within the team is crucial as he continues to develop as a leader.

While Williams and Daniels are leading the charge, several other rookies are making their mark:

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, is leading all tight ends with 387 receiving yards and has been a consistent target for his quarterbacks, despite the team’s struggles.

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants, although currently in concussion protocol, has been a standout performer, leading all first-year wide receivers with 35 receptions.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles, has started every game and has held his own against top receivers, proving to be a valuable asset to the Eagles’ defense.

Zach Frazier, C, Pittsburgh Steelers, has been a key player on the offensive line, helping to open up running lanes for Najee Harris before suffering an ankle injury.

Some rookies who started strong have struggled recently. Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals has had an inconsistent season, failing to make an impact in recent games. Similarly, T’Vondre Sweat of the Tennessee Titans has been held back by strong opposing offensive lines.

Several players are on the brink of breaking into the top rankings:

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants, has emerged as a key part of the Giants’ offense, accumulating 237 total yards over the last two weeks.

Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers, after returning from injury, has shown promise in pass protection and is expected to improve further.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Washington Commanders, has been improving each week, showcasing his potential as a reliable cornerback.

The NFL rookie class of 2024 is proving to be an exciting one, with players like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels leading the way. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how these young athletes continue to develop and impact their teams. With injuries and performance fluctuations, the rankings will undoubtedly shift, but the talent in this year’s draft class is undeniable.