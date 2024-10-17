Bryce Young’s unique position with the Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, former Heisman trophy winner and the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 number one pick, is making his mark despite being benched. Head coach Dave Canales recently put Young in during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears, sparking discussions about offensive strategy and showcasing Young’s potential.

Early media criticism

Despite his potential, Young has faced significant media scrutiny early in his NFL career:

1. Size concerns: At 5’10” and 204 pounds, Young’s small stature for an NFL quarterback has been a frequent point of criticism. Some analysts question his ability to withstand the physical demands of the league.

2. Offensive struggles: The Panthers’ offense has struggled with Young at the helm, leading to questions about his readiness for the NFL. Through his first six starts, the team averaged just 13.3 points per game.

3. Comparison to others at his position: Young’s performance has been frequently compared to other young quarterbacks, particularly C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, who has had more immediate success.

4. Decision-making: Some critics have pointed out Young’s tendency to hold onto the ball too long, leading to sacks and missed opportunities.

5. Lack of big plays: There’s been criticism about Young’s inability to generate explosive plays consistently, with the Panthers’ offense often appearing stagnant.

Young’s role as scout team quarterback

This week, Young took on the crucial role of scout team quarterback, simulating Washington Commanders’ rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Coach Canales praised Young’s performance, stating he did a “great job” bringing the Commanders’ offensive concepts to life during practice.

“Dave Canales says Bryce Young did a great job in the role of rookie QB Jayden Daniels on the scout team today and making the Washington offensive concepts ‘come to life,'” reported Joe Person.

Learning from the competition

Young’s scout team experience not only helps the Panthers prepare but provides him valuable insights into NFL dynamics. Observing and emulating a successful rookie like Daniels, who has 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in just six games, can benefit Young’s development. This comparison highlights the importance of a strong supporting cast in a quarterback’s success.

What the future holds for Young

As the Panthers navigate their season, speculation abounds about when Young will return to the starting lineup. The team’s strategy likely depends on Andy Dalton’s performance and Young’s health. The Panthers are also considering trades and roster adjustments as the season progresses.

Despite challenges, optimism surrounds the Panthers, especially with emerging rookies igniting hope for Carolina’s future. Players like Young and Daniels represent the NFL’s next generation of talent, crucial for the team’s long-term success.

While not currently starting, Young’s role as scout team quarterback and his growth potential are invaluable to the Panthers’ future. As he prepares for his next opportunity, fans and analysts will closely watch his evolution as a player. The Panthers’ season may be challenging, but young talent like Young offers a promising path ahead.

The early criticism Young has faced is not uncommon for young quarterbacks, especially those drafted with high expectations. How he responds to these challenges and develops over time will be crucial in determining his long-term success in the NFL.