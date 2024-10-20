Latoya G. Harrison pays homage to her ancestors in new book

Toledo, Ohio, native Latoya G. Harrison has penned a striking exploration of memory and hope in her new book, Letters to My Angels & Ancestors. The guided journal encourages the reader to honor the deep spiritual connection with their own ancestors. “Each letter becomes a bridge between the past and the present, a way to honor the wisdom, sacrifices, and love of our ancestors,” she says.

Harrison attended Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University, and Trevecca University and holds two master’s degrees. She has been an instructor of abnormal psychology at the university level for more than 20 years. Certified in hypnosis, she serves as a guest seer at a local tearoom in Nashville, Tennessee, where she currently lives with her two dogs.

What inspired you to write this book?