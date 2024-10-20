Latoya G. Harrison pays homage to her ancestors in new book

Toledo, Ohio, native Latoya G. Harrison has penned a striking exploration of memory and hope in her new book, Letters to My Angels & Ancestors. The guided journal encourages the reader to honor the deep spiritual connection with their own ancestors. “Each letter becomes a bridge between the past and the present, a way to honor the wisdom, sacrifices, and love of our ancestors,” she says.
Harrison attended Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University, and Trevecca University and holds two master’s degrees. She has been an instructor of abnormal psychology at the university level for more than 20 years. Certified in hypnosis, she serves as a guest seer at a local tearoom in Nashville, Tennessee, where she currently lives with her two dogs.
Thank you for the opportunity to tell you about my book. I was spiritually guided to publish these letters after my grandmother, Mary, passed away and I was not able to attend her funeral due to inclement weather in another state. I had written to her before learning of her passing. So I wrote to her again to let her know how much I was going to miss her anyway. My spiritual response to my letter is detailed in the book.
Tell us about the book.
Letters to My Angels & Ancestors is an account of personal letters written as a guided journal with requests to angels and an appeal from the attributes of my ancestors. I have compiled these letters over the years to offer the reader an opportunity to find comfort and encouragement after reading and reflecting on these letters to write your own testimony or experience.
Who are the people on the book’s cover?
The people who appear on the cover are my ancestral family — all ancestors are not related by bloodlines. My mother, Eloise (upper right), around 1939; maternal aunt Lucille, about 1940; my late brother, Russell and brother by another mother, Tommy 1990s; paternal grandmother Nettie, great aunt Irene, and aunt Ruby (mid-left) 1950s; and photo of maternal relatives, 1900.
What do you hope readers glean from reading your book?
I hope that the reader will find similar experiences and develop a written relationship with known ancestors because spiritual energy never passes away but lives within each of us.
Describe the process it took to get published.
I have tried to publish many times over the years with different publishers who had less integrity than support or leadership and were often unscrupulous. I finally found a publisher who referred to himself as, “Coach Wendle.” He was a godsend who walked me through the process to completion.
What would you say to someone who aspires to write, but just can’t get started?
If you have a dream of authorship, start with something you know and keep working until you are satisfied with your project.
Where can people find your book?
My guided journal can currently be found on Amazon.com.