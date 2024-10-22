Family sues Florida hospital over newborn’s death

The heartbreaking story of Jahxy Peets has captured the attention of many as her family takes legal action against a Florida hospital. The family alleges that staff at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies fatally broke the newborn’s neck and failed to report the incident.

Details of the lawsuit against Winnie Palmer Hospital

On Oct. 18, 2024, the family filed a lawsuit against the Newborn Intensive Care Unit at the hospital, claiming negligence in the care of their daughter, who was born prematurely at just 22 weeks in June 2022. Tragically, two weeks after her birth, an MRI revealed that Jahxy’s neck had been broken, leading to severe spinal cord injuries.

The family’s legal representatives assert that such an injury could only occur through excessive force when handling a fragile newborn. This assertion raises serious questions about the protocols and practices in place for the care of premature infants in NICUs.

The impact of Jahxy’s injuries

As a result of the alleged injury, Jahxy was left paralyzed and required respiratory support. She died on Nov. 25, 2022, after only 165 days of life. The family’s attorney, Nicole Kruegel, expressed the gravity of the situation during a press conference, stating, “Somebody in the NICU broke her neck, and they didn’t tell anybody.” This lack of communication and accountability has fueled the family’s desire for justice.

Hospital’s response to the allegations

In response to the lawsuit, Winnie Palmer Hospital has admitted liability for the infant’s death. The hospital issued a statement emphasizing the complexity of caring for extremely premature infants and expressed condolences to the grieving family. They stated, “We offer our deepest sympathies to this family, and to any family who suffers the loss of a child, but also believe those who provide care in this environment should be judged on facts, not speculation.” This statement indicates a willingness to address the situation in a legal setting, where the facts can be thoroughly examined.

The family’s grief and legal pursuit

Jahxy’s mother, Gianna Lopera, has openly shared her family’s pain and the emotional toll of losing her daughter. This profound loss has left the family fearful about future pregnancies, as they worry about the potential for similar tragedies.

The family is seeking at least $50,000 in damages and a jury trial, hoping to hold the hospital accountable for the alleged negligence that led to their daughter’s untimely death.

Similar cases highlighting hospital negligence

This tragic case is not isolated. In a similar incident in Georgia, a couple faced a heartbreaking situation when their newborn son was decapitated during delivery due to alleged medical negligence. The parents filed a lawsuit against the hospital, highlighting the need for accountability in maternity care.

These incidents raise critical questions about the safety protocols in hospitals, especially concerning the care of vulnerable newborns. Families deserve transparency and accountability when it comes to the health and safety of their children.

The case of Jahxy Peets serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability in healthcare. As her family seeks justice, it is crucial for hospitals to prioritize the safety and well-being of their patients, especially the most vulnerable among us. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for hospital practices and patient safety standards across the country.

As the Peets family navigates their grief and legal battle, their story underscores the need for systemic changes in how healthcare providers handle high-risk cases involving newborns.