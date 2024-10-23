‘Married to Medicine’ returns with explosive new season

Feeling a little blue? Well, Bravo has a prescription for that! The highly anticipated new season of “Married to Medicine” is set to premiere on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. As the women of Atlanta return, viewers can expect a whirlwind of friendships, confrontations, and, of course, plenty of drama.

What to expect in season 11

This season promises to be a rollercoaster ride as the cast navigates their relationships amid epic parties, romance and the inevitable drama that comes with being part of this tight-knit group. However, a disastrous couple’s trip to Key West threatens to split the group apart for good. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store:

The more things change, The more they stay the same

Dr. Jackie Walters continues to be the go-to OBGYN for Atlanta’s elite, juggling her celebrity clients while advocating for women’s health at the national level. As the peacemaker of the group, her patience will be tested when Dr. Contessa Metcalfe returns, ready to confront her best friend, Dr. Heavenly Kimes. The tension between these two is palpable, especially during Walters’ annual Med Gala, where old resentments bubble to the surface.

Meanwhile, Dr. Simone Whitmore finds herself at odds with Quad Webb, while her husband, Cecil, tries to support her in mending friendships within the group. Kimes is focused on family, with her son Zachary following in her dental footsteps and her daughter Alaura returning home from college. However, her attempts to move past the drama with newcomer LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford prove to be more challenging than anticipated.

A doctor returns

After a brief hiatus, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and her husband, Dr. Scott Metcalfe, are back in the mix. The last time viewers saw them, their marriage was on shaky ground. Tensions flare as Metcalfe continues to clash with Kimes, leading to explosive confrontations that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Joining the cast this season is psychiatrist Dr. Mimi Sanders, who is expanding her mental health practice nationally. Her arrival adds a fresh dynamic to the group, and it will be interesting to see how she fits into the existing friendships and rivalries.

Babies and boyfriends

Webb has kept her romantic life under wraps since her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford, but this season, her new man takes center stage, raising eyebrows and questions from the other ladies. Phaedra Parks returns for what appears to be her final season, as she juggles co-parenting with her ex, Apollo Nida, while trying to strengthen her relationships with the other cast members. However, tensions rise when Nida and his new wife are invited on the cast trip to Key West, leading to explosive confrontations.

Meanwhile, Lunceford and Sweet Tea are enjoying their married life and are even trying for a baby. Sweet Tea is also launching a new dating business, aiming to help others find love while building a friendship with Metcalfe.

As the season unfolds, it looks like the men will also get involved in the drama, with a brewing conflict between Dr. Damon and Lunceford that promises to add even more tension to the mix.

As we gear up for the premiere of “Married to Medicine” season 11, fans can expect a season filled with laughter, tears, and plenty of drama. With returning favorites and new faces, this season promises to be one for the books. Watch the trailer here.