Wiz Khalifa faces Romanian trial over concert cannabis use

Wiz Khalifa has been indicted by Romanian authorities after he smoked cannabis on stage in July.

The rapper — whose real name is Cameron Thomaz — was arrested and charged with illegal drug possession after smoking the drug on stage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti, Romania. The country’s anti-organized crime prosecutors organization, DIICOT, has confirmed an investigation has been completed and his indictment has been sent “to court for trial.”

A press release from the organization said the “No Sleep” hitmaker was indicted on Oct. 15 for “committing the crime of possession of dangerous drugs, without the right, with a view to consumption [of his] own.”

It stated Wiz was found with 18.53 grams of cannabis on him as well as a cannabis cigarette. His case was submitted to the Constanta Court.

After being arrested and released from custody, the “Black and Yellow” hitmaker — who has Sebastian with ex-wife Amber Rose and Kaydence with girlfriend Aimee Aguilar — apologized for smoking on stage and insisted he didn’t mean any “disrespect.”

“Last nights show was amazing,” Wiz wrote on X. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a– joint next time.”

Wiz recently admitted Sebastian’s teachers “expect” him to attend meetings at school while stoned and is “pretty sure” his boy “smells” of the drug.

“Hell yeah, I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” Wiz told Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast when asked if he ever goes to parent/teacher conferences while high. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed.”

“I don’t know because I can’t smell, it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot,” the rapper continued.

“And yeah I’m pulling up stoned, I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me,” Wiz stated. “They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be.”