DJ Clark Kent Passes Away at 57

Renowned DJ and producer DJ Clark Kent, born Rodolfo Franklin, has passed away at 57 after a courageous three-year battle with colon cancer, his family announced.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of the beloved Rodolfo A. Franklin, known to the world as DJ Clark Kent,” the family stated. “Clark passed away Thursday evening, surrounded by his devoted wife Kesha, daughter Kabriah, and son Antonio.”

The family’s message highlighted his private battle with the illness, saying, “Clark quietly and valiantly fought a three-year battle with colon cancer while continuing to share his gifts with the world. We are grateful for everyone’s love, support, and prayers during this time and kindly request privacy as we process this immense loss.”

DJ Clark Kent’s career began in New York’s club scene in the late 1980s, eventually leading to his first major success with the Junior M.A.F.I.A. single “Player’s Anthem,” featuring The Notorious B.I.G. He went on to host New Music Seminar’s DJ battle, later renamed Clark Kent’s Superman Battle for World Supremacy.

He played a crucial role in the early days of Jay-Z’s career, producing three tracks on the acclaimed *Reasonable Doubt* album and introducing Jay-Z to Damon Dash. His work also included collaborations with artists such as Queen Latifah, Ye, Shaquille O’Neal, Ice Cube, Rakim, Mariah Carey, and Rick Ross, among others.

DJ Clark Kent leaves behind his wife, daughter, and son, as the music world mourns the loss of a pioneering talent.