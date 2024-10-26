7 amazing ways UPF clothing will revolutionize your summer wardrobe

Your regular clothes aren’t cutting it when it comes to sun protection, and we’re here to spill the tea on why. Enter UPF clothing: the game-changing fashion trend that’s about to transform how you dress for those sun-soaked beach days and rooftop brunches. Here’s everything you need to know about this skin-saving style revolution.

The scary truth about your current sun protection routine

Let’s get real: that cute white linen dress you’ve been rocking all summer? It’s basically useless against UV rays. Gasp. While you’ve been religiously applying (and reapplying) your fave SPF, your skin might still be getting more sun exposure than you bargained for through your clothes. The solution? UPF clothing, which is literally designed to be your skin’s BFF.

What’s the deal with UPF ratings?

Think of UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) as SPF’s cooler, more sophisticated cousin. When a piece of clothing rocks a UPF 50 rating, it’s blocking a whopping 98% of those nasty UV rays. And unlike your sunscreen, you don’t need to reapply every two hours – this protection isn’t washing off anytime soon.

Meet the brand that’s making sun protection seriously chic

Enter Ivy Coast, the fresh-faced brand that’s giving UPF clothing the glow-up it desperately needed. Founded by a skin cancer survivor turned fashion entrepreneur, this label is serving major coastal grandmother vibes (in the best way possible) while keeping your skin safe from those aging UV rays.

The fashion-meets-function revolution

Gone are the days when sun-protective clothing meant looking like you’re about to embark on a deep-sea fishing expedition. Ivy Coast is serving up seriously cute pieces that could easily pass for your favorite Instagram-worthy brands. We’re talking dreamy dresses, breezy tops, and accessories that look like they belong in a Nancy Meyers movie.

Your summer capsule wardrobe needs these pieces

Ready to upgrade your sun protection game without sacrificing style? Here are the must-have pieces that deserve a spot in your closet:

The Bronte Mini Dress Coming in both ivory and navy, this dress is giving major “main character energy” whether you’re sipping poolside cocktails or heading to a sunset dinner. The adjustable sleeves mean you can switch up your look (and protection level) faster than you can say “SPF.” The Bridgette Dress With puff sleeves that would make Bridgerton proud, this dress is literally flattering on everyone. Plus, it’s got that coastal chic vibe that’s totally having a moment right now. The Callaway Mini Dress Serving country club realness with its collared neckline, this dress proves that preppy can be protective too. It’s basically like wearing sunscreen, but make it fashion. The Blake Dress This flowing number with its gorgeous floral print is basically begging to be photographed at your next garden party. The best part? You can skip the “candid” sunscreen application shots. The Zinnia Sun Hat Short-brimmed and sweet, this hat is the perfect topper for those days when you want to channel your inner coastal elite without going full-on derby mode. The Geranium Sun Hat When you’re ready to embrace your dramatic side, this wide-brimmed beauty is giving main character energy while keeping those UV rays at bay.

Why your skin will thank you later

Let’s get scientific for a hot sec: UPF clothing protects against both UVA and UVB rays, which is major because your regular clothes… don’t. Plus, unlike sunscreen, you literally can’t mess it up. No missed spots, no forgetting to reapply, no awkward tan lines from uneven application.

The future of sun-safe fashion

Ivy Coast isn’t just stopping at women’s fashion – they’re planning to roll out men’s and kids’ collections too, because sun protection should be a family affair. They’re also expanding from their direct-to-consumer roots to hit up your favorite boutiques, making it easier than ever to get your hands on these skin-saving styles.

The bottom line

If you’re ready to level up your sun protection game while looking like you just stepped out of a coastal lifestyle magazine, Ivy Coast is your new go-to. Their pieces prove that you don’t have to choose between protecting your skin and serving looks – you can absolutely have both. Now that’s what we call a win-win.

So the next time you’re planning a beach vacation, outdoor wedding, or just want to feel extra bougie while running errands, remember: UPF clothing isn’t just another trend – it’s a skin-saving revolution that’s here to stay. And with brands like Ivy Coast leading the charge, you can bet your bottom dollar it’s going to be a stylish one.