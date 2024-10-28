Denzel Washington’s heartwarming interview surprise

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington recently experienced a delightful surprise during a press junket for his upcoming film, Gladiator II. While being interviewed by Jake Stakes from “Good Day Chicago,” Washington was taken aback when Stakes presented a video question from two fans, who turned out to be his sons, John David and Malcolm Washington.

A family affair

As Stakes explained, he usually doesn’t feature fan questions, but he stumbled upon a particularly good one from the two gentlemen in Chicago. He decided to share it with Washington on camera. The video revealed Malcolm asking their father, “Mr. Washington, do all your own stunts?” This unexpected moment brought a burst of laughter from the seasoned actor, who joyfully acknowledged his sons with, “Got my two sons.” It was a touching moment that showcased the close-knit bond within the Washington family.

Stunts and legacy

In response to the question, Washington humorously admitted that he does not perform all of his own stunts, but he does partake in some. He candidly noted, “My days of doing stunts are getting near to the end,” reflecting on the physical demands of his roles. He also took a moment to offer advice to his young co-star in Gladiator II, Paul Mescal, emphasizing the importance of mastering stunt work at a young age.

Social media reactions

The heartwarming interaction quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans expressing their delight at Washington’s genuine reaction. Comments ranged from humorous quips about his fatherly pride to accolades for being a national treasure. One fan even suggested that Washington’s laughter should be saved as a ringtone, highlighting the joy he exuded during the interview.

Encouraging independence

Washington, who shares four adult children with his wife Pauletta, has always encouraged his kids to forge their own paths in the entertainment industry. John David, the eldest, has openly discussed his desire to step out of his father’s shadow. He even went so far as to tell people that his father was a construction worker to avoid the stigma of being “Denzel’s son.” Despite this, John David’s passion for acting was ignited at a young age, inspired by watching his father perform.

John David’s journey

John David’s journey into acting was not straightforward. After playing college football and briefly joining the NFL, he found his true calling in the film industry. His breakout role in Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman proved that he could stand on his own merit, separate from his father’s illustrious career. In interviews, he has expressed admiration for both his parents’ artistic talents, emphasizing the influence they had on his own aspirations.

A paternal mentor

In addition to his sons, Washington has taken on a mentor-like role with younger actors, including Paul Mescal. During a recent interview, he expressed pride in Mescal’s performance in Gladiator II, likening his feelings to that of a proud father. This nurturing side of Washington highlights his commitment to fostering talent in the industry.

Upcoming projects

Fans can look forward to seeing Washington in Gladiator II, which hits theaters on Nov. 22. On the same day, John David’s directorial debut, The Piano Lesson, will be available on Netflix, featuring the entire Washington family in various roles. This dual release marks a significant moment for the Washington family, showcasing their collective contributions to the arts.

The recent interview with Washington not only highlighted his professional journey but also illuminated the importance of family and legacy in the entertainment industry. As he continues to inspire both his sons and younger actors, Washington remains a beloved figure in Hollywood, proving that talent and heart can go hand in hand.