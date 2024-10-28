Empowering businesses with Sharon Cumberbatch

Sharon Cumberbatch is a visionary who understands the significance of taking bold steps, even in uncertain times. As the CEO of McFarlane Marketing, a Black woman-owned, full-service boutique marketing agency specializing in web design, branding, content creation, email marketing, and delivering seminars and training on AI and ChatGPT. Sharon channels her passion for design and her expertise in strategic digital marketing to empower businesses, guiding them on the path toward creating generational wealth.

She took the time to answer some questions for rolling out.

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Sharon Cumberbatch, and what drives a lot of the work I do is my love for design and seeing how effective design can drive tangible business results. I grew up watching my mother – a serial entrepreneur, work tirelessly as she launched numerous businesses. Being able to watch her up close taught me the importance of resilience, creativity, and the power of taking risks. Her determination and passion for building something from the ground up instilled in me a desire to help others do the same. I thrive in a space where bold actions transform dreams into reality. That’s how I approach life and business—always with faith, creativity, and a commitment to helping others thrive.

My journey began with a background working over ten years with Fortune 100 clients at Microsoft, where I learned how to navigate complex challenges and deliver top-notch digital solutions. But my passion goes beyond the corporate world. In my spare time, I also run Tapestry of Healing, a nonprofit under a ministry called Sisters In Christ. Our goal is to create a safe space to have honest, meaningful dialogue on the topic of race. These conversations tear down walls and work towards a future free from racial discrimination. So whether it’s through my business or my nonprofit work, my focus is always on creating meaningful, lasting, measurable change.

What was the creative vision behind McFarlane Marketing?

Our vision for McFarlane Marketing is two-fold. First, we create memorable digital designs that set our clients apart, giving them a competitive edge in the marketplace. And second, we implement innovative strategies to grow their companies. We do this by helping them tell their unique stories in ways that resonate deeply with their audience. These proven techniques lead to real, measurable results. At the core of this vision is a commitment to empowering Black businesses to build lasting legacies while equipping them with the tools they need to build financial wealth.

Beyond design, we provide comprehensive, multi-channel, integrated marketing solutions that integrate social media, SEO, content creation, Google Advertising, and email campaigns. We also teach companies how to improve their marketing strategies. Our approach is holistic—helping businesses establish their brands and engage effectively across multiple platforms. It’s about creating something that stands the test of time while ensuring our clients can thrive in a constantly evolving digital landscape.

How would you describe your brand?

McFarlane Marketing was built on the principles of empowerment, creativity, and driving business results. While we are recognized for our exceptional design work, what truly differentiates us is the depth of our connection with our clients and the positive impact our solutions have on their bottom line. We love working with them and hold dear the trust they place in us. We begin every project by thoroughly understanding our client’s needs, vision, and goals, and this allows us to craft solutions that resonate directly with their audiences. Our clients consistently achieve measurable outcomes, including an average 30% increase in website sessions annually. However, the true measure of our success lies in witnessing their growth and knowing that we have contributed to their journey.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American leader?

As a Black woman in technology, I bring a commitment to excellence and a strong desire to uplift others in our community. My experience working as a Sr. Technical Account Manager at Microsoft with Fortune 100 clients equipped me to tackle complex challenges and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. At the time, less than 1% of Microsoft’s tens of thousands of employees were black, and even less than that, were women in technical roles. In addition, I was a member of Blacks at Microsoft and assisted with diversity recruiting, and participated in outreach to encourage schoolgirls to get into technology. I feel it is so important to pour into others that which has been poured into you. So, I use my talents and gifts to make a meaningful difference for those around me.

For over 20 years, I have mentored young black adults who are launching their careers. Having a support system is vital to their success. I help them navigate the intricacies of corporate America and share advice and recommendations that empower them with the skills, confidence, and resilience needed to thrive in environments that can often feel isolating for people of color. I believe in the power of representation and in ensuring that the next generation has the tools to build not just careers but own their piece of the pie while carving out lasting legacies.

What is your commitment to the community?

As others have done for me, I must do for those around me. Just imagine the impact we would have on our community if we all shared that mindset! Through both my companies, McFarlane Marketing and Tapestry of Healing, I am able to empower and advance others. At McFarlane Marketing, we focus on helping Black businesses build strong, sustainable brands that can compete and thrive in today’s digital marketplace. One particular focus of mine is to introduce them to AI and train them on how to capitalize on this technology to grow their business. We help companies gain ground on their competition and better establish their digital presence. Through Tapestry of Healing, we work to foster dialogue and unity across racial lines with the goal of creating a future where our children are safe. I lead several Christian women’s groups designed to provide support and encouragement. For me, it’s all about creating lasting change—in both businesses and in our communities.

How important is technology in your day-to-day operations?

Technology is at the heart of almost everything we do at McFarlane Marketing, from running operations to building online solutions. We use the latest digital tools to create responsive web designs and optimize marketing campaigns. We also use AI to build successful online marketing content that produces data-driven results for our clients. In addition, I deliver various digital marketing seminars where I teach businesses and individuals how to improve their online presence and how to leverage AI and tools like ChatGPT to stay competitive. Technology allows us to create personalized, effective strategies that deliver real results for our clients.

What’s next for McFarlane Marketing?

At the start of 2024, we launched a corporate initiative focused on expanding our brand. Our vision is to grow beyond our current markets and continue to establish McFarlane Marketing in other regions across the country, as well as internationally in Canada and Africa. Using process automation, we enhanced our operation to better scale and implemented advanced AI tools into our strategy to keep our clients ahead of the curve. For me, it’s all about ensuring that McFarlane Marketing remains a trusted partner for businesses looking to succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

What advice would you give to those wanting to start a business?

Stay passionate about what you do, remain committed, and never stop learning. Building a business takes resilience, but if you stay true to your vision, you will find success. I love the saying, “if a mountain were smooth, no one could climb it.” So, know that there will be challenges and roadblocks, therefore, be intentional about surrounding yourself with people who support and challenge you. Always strive for excellence. Most importantly, never lose sight of the impact you want to make—not just for yourself, but for your family and community.

