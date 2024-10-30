Megan Thee Stallion gives powerful response to social media attacks

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion filed suit against blogger Milagro Gramz Monday, alleging sustained harassment and spread of false information regarding the 2022 Tory Lanez shooting case.

The Houston artist’s legal action comes after Lanez received a 10-year prison sentence in 2023 for shooting her. Despite the conviction, Megan continues facing public scrutiny and speculation about the incident.

The lawsuit, filed in Florida, accuses Gramz of orchestrating a campaign to spread misinformation and belittle Megan. Court documents detail allegations of false claims about evidence, including unfounded statements regarding the missing status of the firearm used in the shooting.

Megan’s legal team emphasizes the weapon remains in Los Angeles Police Department custody, characterizing Gramz’s statements as reckless disregard for truth. The suit also addresses promotion of unauthorized explicit deepfake content, which violates Florida law.

The legal action describes a pattern of cyberstalking behavior causing intentional emotional distress. Megan’s attorneys detail how Gramz allegedly encouraged followers to view and share manipulated content without consent.

Gramz responded through social media platforms, announcing intentions to countersue. The blogger claims status as a paid surrogate for Lanez, adding another layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding the shooting case.

The lawsuit emerges as Meg prepares to release a documentary exploring her experiences following the shooting. Preview materials reveal the emotional toll of public skepticism and continuous questioning about the incident.

This legal battle highlights broader issues facing public figures who report violence. Megan’s experience demonstrates challenges victims encounter when speaking out, particularly in the age of social media speculation.

The case may establish precedent for handling online harassment of violence survivors. It raises questions about accountability for social media personalities who spread misinformation about criminal cases.

For Megan, this represents another step in reclaiming her narrative amid ongoing public discourse about the shooting. The outcome could influence how similar cases of online harassment and misinformation are addressed in the future.