Pharrell Williams’ LEGO biopic heads to digital after box office struggles

Pharrell Williams, the renowned music producer and artist, has made headlines with his innovative LEGO biopic, Piece By Piece. Following a lukewarm reception at the box office, the film is set for an early digital release, allowing fans to experience this unique portrayal of his life and career from the comfort of their homes.

Box office performance and digital release

After just two weeks in theaters, Piece By Piece debuted on digital platforms on Oct. 29, 2024. The film, which opened in North American theaters on Oct. 11, has grossed approximately $8 million against a production budget of $16 million. This early shift to digital is likely a strategic move to boost revenue after the film’s box office performance declined significantly, earning only $3.8 million during its opening weekend and around $752,000 in its second weekend.

How to watch ‘Piece By Piece’

For those eager to watch Williams’ biopic, it will be available for digital purchase at $24.99. Additionally, viewers can rent the film for $19.99, which provides a 48-hour viewing window. This pricing strategy aims to attract a wider audience, especially those who may have missed it in theaters.

A unique storytelling approach

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Piece By Piece offers a groundbreaking exploration of Williams’ life through the lens of LEGO animation. The film highlights his humble beginnings in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where his passion for music blossomed. It features animated versions of notable music icons such as Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z, bringing a playful yet profound twist to the storytelling.

Williams has expressed that his love for LEGO began in childhood, which inspired him to create this animated documentary. This sentiment resonates throughout the film, as it captures the essence of creativity and imagination that LEGO represents.

Star-studded cast of LEGO icons

One of the film’s standout features is its star-studded lineup of LEGO versions of music legends. The animated film includes appearances by artists such as Busta Rhymes, Daft Punk and Snoop Dogg, making it a must-watch for music fans. This creative choice not only adds a fun element to the biopic but also pays homage to the many influences in Williams’ life and career.

Despite its challenges at the box office, Williams’ Piece By Piece is set to reach a broader audience through its digital release. With its innovative storytelling, nostalgic elements and a celebration of music culture, the film promises to be an engaging experience for both fans of Williams and newcomers alike. Don’t miss out on this unique journey through the life of one of music’s most influential figures.