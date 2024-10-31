Boxing champion Claressa Shields fights for recognition and respect

In the world of boxing, few names resonate as powerfully as Claressa Shields. Recently, at the ESPN W Women’s Summit, Shields made headlines not only for her impressive accolades but also for her passionate plea for respect and recognition in the sports arena. As a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Shields has paved the way for future generations of athletes, particularly women in sports.

Shields’ journey to greatness

Shields has made history as the only female boxer to win two Olympic gold medals and to achieve undisputed champion status in two different divisions during the four-belt era. Her journey has been marked by determination, resilience and a fierce desire to prove her worth in a male-dominated sport.

A demand for respect

During her panel discussion at the summit, Shields expressed her desire for respect, stating, “I want the money, I want the car, I want the bling, I want the recognition, I want respect. So what do you do? I said, you know what? They think I got lucky that I won the first Olympics, so we’re going to go back, and we’re gonna show them again because no other boxer in America had ever won two Olympic gold medals back-to-back.”

This statement encapsulates Shields’ unwavering commitment to her craft and her refusal to be underestimated. She recognizes that her achievements are not just personal victories but also milestones for women in sports.

Overcoming obstacles

Shields also addressed the challenges athletes face, sharing her mindset on overcoming obstacles. She emphasized the importance of self-belief, stating, “I just had to throw my hands up and thank God, because I was just like, when people tell you that something is impossible, you have to take off that ‘IM.’ It’s really you holding yourself back. If you think that something is impossible, it’s impossible. If you feel like it’s possible, then it’s possible.”

Her words resonate deeply, especially for young athletes who may face discouragement or doubt. Shields encourages them to push past limitations and strive for greatness, reinforcing the idea that hard work and determination can lead to success.

Inspiring future generations

As a trailblazer in boxing, Shields has not only set records but has also inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams. Her achievements serve as a reminder that barriers can be broken and that women can excel in any field, including sports. Shields’ story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of representation in athletics.

Shields continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. Her call for respect and recognition is not just for herself but for all athletes, particularly women, who strive to make their mark in sports. As she continues to break records and challenge norms, Shields reminds us that with hard work, belief in oneself, and a refusal to accept limitations, anything is possible.