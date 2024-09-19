Jordan Chiles’ Olympic medal appeal gains support amid Simone Biles doc

Related to a story published by rolling out on Sept. 19, gymnast Jordan Chiles might have a chance to reclaim her bronze medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics, thanks to footage from Simone Biles’ Netflix documentary, “Simone Biles Rising.” In a surprising turn of events, recent court documents indicate that the video evidence being utilized in Chiles’ ongoing appeal was produced by Katie Walsh and Religion Sports, the team behind the acclaimed docuseries.

The background of the appeal

During the 2024 Olympics, Chiles was initially awarded a bronze medal after her coach, Cecile Landi, submitted an on-floor appeal. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS, dismissed the appeal, claiming it was submitted four seconds past the one-minute time limit for scoring inquiries. This ruling was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee, which subsequently reallocated the bronze medal to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu.

“I have no words,” Chiles said in a statement, according to CBS News. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.” She also highlighted the hurtful, racially charged attacks she faced on social media, emphasizing her pride in representing her culture and country.

Documentary footage as a game changer

In the wake of the CAS ruling, Chiles and her team have been relentless in their pursuit of justice. The documentary footage could prove pivotal in their appeal, as it allegedly shows Landi submitting the appeal within the 60-second window. Reports indicate that Landi can be heard saying, “inquiry for Jordan,” just 49 seconds after the scores were announced, and she repeated this statement before the deadline.

Despite the initial acceptance of the inquiry, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation’s appeal hinged on the assertion that Team USA’s submission was late. Chiles’ team first flagged the documentary footage in August, submitting it to CAS a day after the ruling was released. However, the court rejected this submission, stating that no new evidence had been presented.

Continued efforts and new developments

On Sept. 16, Chiles’ team filed a formal appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which is Switzerland’s supreme court. The appeal includes the documentary footage and highlights procedural errors made by CAS, such as miscommunication and failure to share information with U.S. Gymnastics.

Interestingly, the documentary footage also revealed a missed inquiry that could have allowed Biles to win another gold medal during the competition. In the video, Landi’s scoring inquiry for Biles went unheard, but Biles remained unfazed.

“Honestly, not a big deal for me. Rebeca had a better floor anyways. Upsetting how it wasn’t processed, but I’m not mad at the results. BUT JUSTICE FOR JORDAN ya hear me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Biles said on Sept. 16 on X, formerly Twitter, according to Athlon Sports.