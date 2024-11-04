The 2024 BMW i5 M60 is an electrifying evolution in luxury performance

The 2024 BMW i5 M60 has made a notable entrance into the electric luxury sedan market, combining BMW’s longstanding commitment to performance with electric innovation. As the flagship of the new i5 lineup, the M60 variant blends efficiency with exhilarating speed in the increasingly competitive EV market.

The i5 M60 showcases BMW‘s signature design elements merged seamlessly with modern electric styling. The sleek silhouette, bold front fascia and distinctive LED lighting signal its performance intentions. The vehicle’s aerodynamic profile aids efficiency, while flush door handles and an impressive array of color options reflect the premium nature of the brand.

Under the floor, the i5 M60 delivers significant power. With an electric powertrain producing 590 horsepower and 748 pound-feet of torque, this sedan accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The instant torque from its dual-motor setup creates an exhilarating driving experience, blending power with the agility that sports enthusiasts expect from BMW. The performance ensures it maintains its M designation heritage.

The advanced adaptive air suspension provides a comfortable ride while enhancing handling during spirited drives. Combined with the rear-wheel steering system, the i5 M60 feels remarkably agile through tight corners. The vehicle’s driving modes — from Comfort to Sport — further customize the experience, letting drivers engage with the road according to their preferences.

Inside, the i5 M60 showcases luxury and modern technology with an interior featuring high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship that BMW is known for. The centerpiece is the expansive, curved display that integrates both the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system, running on BMW’s latest iDrive 8 software. This system includes voice command capabilities that enhance usability while driving. The ambient lighting and spacious cabin create an inviting atmosphere for long journeys.

The i5 M60 comes equipped with cutting-edge technology that enhances both safety and convenience. Features include advanced driver assistance systems, active safety features and over-the-air updates that keep the car’s software current with the latest innovations.

Range concerns are addressed with the i5 M60’s electric range of about 320 miles, and with fast-charging capabilities, drivers can quickly recharge on long trips. This balance of performance and practicality reflects BMW‘s vision of sustainable yet dynamic driving.

2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive (photo courtesy of BMW)The 2024 BMW i5 M60 sets a benchmark for electric luxury sedans, balancing performance, comfort and advanced technology while maintaining BMW’s commitment to sustainability. The sedan starts at $84,100. As tested with additional features: $95,395.