An undecided voter weighs his options on Election Day

Voter Jovan was outside the voting precinct for a while, deciding on his vote. Jovan was still undecided about whether he wanted to vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. He has his issues with both candidates, but one thing about him is the opinions of others didn’t sway him as he stood ten toes down about his beliefs about both candidates. Rolling out was at the voting precinct and spoke with Jovan before he cast his ballot.

Why are you undecided?

As I walk in here, I feel like I’m still deciding. Recently, I’ve leaned more towards Kamala. So just on something morally, I feel like, you know, I think a lot of times we get caught up in the motion of things and we need to be able as a community to vote for our better interest rather than always emotionally. So. So I think that’s why I made it so tough. But I think I’m gonna lean more morally than honestly in my best interest because I think economically it might go the other way.

Why are some Black men voting for Trump?

I think because we felt like we haven’t been listened to for a while. And I think even some of the comments that Obama said recently when he was talking about how if we don’t want to vote for Kamala, it’s because we don’t want a Black to become president, I think that was irresponsible. I think that kind of undermined who we are. You know, we’re not a monolith. We can think, and we can figure out what we want, even if it’s against the grain.

Should we look at Black men differently who vote for Trump?

We can judge by our principles and economics, just like everybody else. We’re not an emotional people. And, you know, as leaders in our community, as men, it’s like we should be able to make strong, non-emotional decisions. And if that leans more towards the other way, we shouldn’t be penalized for it.

Do you not have any fears about a racist or a fascist in office?

I mean, yeah, but, like, not really. I think that’s the whole reason that we believe in the Constitution or not. The point of the Constitution is to prevent that. So the same way, the other way.

What don’t you like about the Democratic Party?

I felt like we were gaslit for a whole four years about Joe Biden. It was like Joe Biden falling asleep at press conferences, and everybody’s like, “He’s all right.” No, he’s obviously not, but whatever. And now, the only other option is Kamala.